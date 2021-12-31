Luiza breaks down in tears at Maurílio’s wake and is supported by the singer’s girlfriend and family

The wake of singer Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro was marked by a lot of emotion this Thursday (30). Family and friends were moved to tears at the last farewell to the artist, which took place at the City Council of Imperatriz (MA), his hometown. Luiza, who was a partner with the musician, was very moved when she arrived at the venue.

The singer was accompanied by Luana Ramos, the artist’s wife, and his mother, Odaisa Delmont. A video released by the local newspaper “Imperatriz Informa” showed Luiza in tears as she said goodbye to her friend. The artist went to the wake wearing a Flamengo shirt – a team of her musical partner’s heart. Ex-BBB Marcela Mc Gowan, Luiza’s girlfriend, was also present at the wake, supporting her beloved.

Luiza is very emotional at Maurilio’s wake, with whom she was a partner pic.twitter.com/m76avfIDVE — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) December 30, 2021

Last night (29), Marcela’s team had already said that she would welcome Luiza during this difficult period for the singer. “In this moment of intense mourning, the doctor and digital influencer gathers with her girlfriend Luiza and family members to join forces in this very difficult moment. We ask for prayers and thank you for your understanding”, communicated a note from the ex-BBB.

Many fans also felt sorry for Luiza’s pain. In addition to losing her partner on New Year’s Eve, just over a month ago, on her birthday, the singer had to say goodbye to her friend Marília Mendonça. “Imagine Luiza’s pain… She lost Maurílio who had been her partner since 2016, and recently lost Marília, who was one of her best friends. Too much bar… I wish her and her family a lot of strength right now”, lamented a profile on Twitter, amid various expressions of grief.

Imagine Luiza’s pain… She lost Maurílio who was her partner since 2016 and recently lost Marília who was one of her best friends Too much bar… I wish her and her family a lot of strength right now 😢🙏 — Verso Sertanejo (@VSertanejo) December 29, 2021

How sad, I only think about Luiza who lost Marília and now Maurilio 💔 — taty (@taty spoke) December 29, 2021

how sad luiza, who is paired with maurilio, lost marília who was a great friend of hers and now her friend and partner! 🙁 — deolaner profession (@judepaulla1) December 30, 2021

wife’s tribute

This morning (30), Luana Ramos also paid a moving tribute to her husband. She shared a video in which she stroked Maurílio’s head, and wrote: “Rest my love, rest… Thank you for EVERYTHING, thank you for SO MUCH!”. The relationship began when he was still in his teens, in 2009, when the artist was just 16 years old.

Maurílio’s burial is scheduled for this Thursday afternoon, at São João Batista Cemetery.

Mauril’s death

Singer and composer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, passed away this Wednesday (29), at the age of 28. The information was confirmed by the duo’s press office. He was admitted to a hospital in Goiânia (GO), after suffering a cardiac arrest and being diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism. Since then, the artist’s health condition has gone through a delicate situation.

“It is with deep regret that we inform the departure of our Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, husband, son, artist and, above all, a human being of the greatest dignity, who leaves us early on this date of mourning for all his family, friends and legion of fans. The death occurred at 4:05 pm today (12/29), with a death certificate signed by Dr. Wandervan Antônio Azevedo. We can only thank God for the 28 years we shared with someone who inspired and taught us so much, loving and being loved by so many people, in the certainty that his story will continue to guide us in this plan”, said the staff.

Hours earlier, Maurílio had suffered a worsening in his clinical condition. According to information from doctor Wandervan Azevedo, who was in charge of the singer’s case, a lung infection complicated the condition of the musician, who had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for nearly two weeks. The medical team had to administer another round of antibiotics. In addition, the artist was undergoing continuous hemodialysis.

Maurílio had been hospitalized since December 15, when he felt sick after recording the DVD “No é o Fim do Mundo”, by the duo Zé Felipe and Miguel. At the time, he even fell onstage and was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza, who accompanied him to the hospital.

Maurílio’s career

The 28-year-old singer debuted his first album alongside his musical partner in 2017 and since then they have achieved success across the country. Luiza and Maurílio are known for the hit “S de Saudade”, released in 2019, with the sertanejos Zé Neto & Cristiano, as well as for other hits such as “Pode Sumir” and “Modo Avião”. The duo has also recorded with other well-known names in Brazilian music, such as Alcione, the eternal queen of suffering Marília Mendonça and also Jorge and Gabriel Diniz.

We wish a lot of strength and comfort for the family, friends and fans of the singer in this difficult time.