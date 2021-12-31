Luiza collapses at Maurílio’s wake and gives an emotional speech

The singer Luiza he couldn’t stand the emotion on Thursday (30), when he arrived at the wake of Mauril, with whom he formed a country duo. The artist died this Wednesday (29), a victim of complications from pulmonary thromboembolism.

Very shaken, Luiza went up to the plenary of the City Council of the city of Imperatriz, in Maranhão, and paid a brief tribute to her friend. The singer said she will follow your career taking your partner’s voice and affection wherever she goes..

“I will continue taking Maurílio’s voice wherever I go. I will continue taking Maurílio’s smile wherever I go. Even if I didn’t want to, I would take Maurílio. I can sing at the biggest festival or at a bar for five people, but he will be with me”, said Luiza.

Wearing the shirt of Flamengo, the team of Maurílio’s heart, she guaranteed that she will not be alone when she goes up on stage. “As of today, I have two second voices, Maurílio and you [família do cantor]. I have never been alone and I will never be”, she said.

“Thanks for being here. There are a lot of guys here who were always on our show and that’s real friendship. I know today is a difficult day, but I would like to ask you to prepare yourself so that we don’t talk about Maurílio with regret, because we had the opportunity to live with a fantastic, sensational guy”, concluded the singer.

Singer’s death

Maurílio, who was 28 years old, died after spending two weeks in a hospital in Goiânia. As the physician Wandervam Azevedo, the professional responsible for the artist’s care, he suffered septic shock, a generalized infection that led to multiple organ failure.

A few hours after the news of his death, a medical report had informed that the countryman had a worsening in his health condition, which triggered an alert in the fans who followed the artist’s situation. The famous was breathing through appliances and making use of antibiotics and antifungals, to fight infection in the lungs.

“Patient Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, 28 years old, remains intubated, under mechanical ventilation, sedated, on continuous hemodialysis. Today showing worsening in the ventilatory part. It was evaluated by the infectologist and associated with another antibiotic. Using vasoactive drugs. In follow-up with hematology, neurology and nephrology”, says the medical bulletin released by the team.

