Luiza cries and is supported at Maurílio’s wake; singer died at age 28· TV News

Luiza Martins cried and had to be supported at the wake of Maurílio Delmont (1993-2021), her musical partner who died this Wednesday (29), at the age of 28. This Thursday (30), the singer attended her friend’s farewell ceremony and could not contain her emotion, welcomed by family, friends and girlfriend, Marcela Mc Gowan.

In a video posted on social media, the artist appears wearing a Flamengo shirt, Maurílio’s favorite team, and in tears. The singer was hugged by a friend, in addition to being beside her lover, her partner’s mother, Odaisa Delmont, and his wife, Luana Ramos.

The body was veiled in the Municipality of Imperatriz (MA), the singer’s birthplace. After the artist’s death was announced, famous people such as Wesley Safadão, Simone and Simaria, Maiara and Maraisa, among others, paid homage to the countryman.

On Instagram, Luiza changed her profile picture to a black one, as a sign of mourning. She also deleted the most recent publication, which was an advertisement for a meat company. Luana Ramos, the singer’s wife, shared a photo of the couple in their teens and declared: “I’ll love you forever.”

Luiza is very emotional at Maurilio's wake, with whom she was a partner

Death of Maurílio

The countryman Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro had been hospitalized since December 15 in Goiânia (GO), after suffering three cardiac arrests and having a serious lung infection. He had been taken to hospital after becoming ill while recording a DVD.

On that occasion, the singer fell on stage and was initially rescued by Luiza and a producer of the duo. The singer was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Hospital Jardim América, in Goiânia (GO), and was even revived after suffering from cardiac arrest.

The death certificate was released by the sertaneja duo’s press office. “It is with deep regret that we inform the departure of our Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, husband, son, artist and, above all, a human being of the greatest dignity, who leaves us early on this date of mourning for all his family, friends and legion of fans. The death happened at 4:05 pm today (12/29)”, said the statement, signed by doctor Wandervan Azevedo.

“We can only thank God for the 28 years we shared with someone who inspired and taught us so much, loving and being loved by so many people, in the certainty that his story will continue to guide us in this plan”, added the team of the duo. in the statement.