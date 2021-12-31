Luiza is supported by Marcela Mc Gowan at Maurílio’s funeral – Quem

+



Luiza and Marcela Mc Gowan at Maurilio’s funeral (Photo: Johann Bastos/ Brazil News)

the singer’s body Mauril was veiled and buried in Imperatriz, Maranhão, on Thursday afternoon (30). The singer Luiza, who was a partner with the sertanejo, was taken very depressed and constantly supported by her girlfriend, Marcela Mc Gowan.

After a wake at the city council, the coffin was followed in a motorcade to a cemetery, where it was buried in a ceremony open to the public.

Maurílio died at the age of 28 after spending two weeks in hospital. On December 14, the musician felt sick during the recording of the DVD by the duo Zé Felipe and Miguel and was rushed to the Jardim América hospital, in Goiania, where he was hospitalized in the ICU in serious condition after suffering three cardiac arrests.

Last Wednesday (22), the singer returned to kidney functioning, but continued undergoing hemodialysis. On Sunday (26), the singer needed to change antibiotics after experiencing respiratory problems. The next morning, the countryman had stabilized after having difficulty breathing during the previous day and night. The medical report detailed that the singer had bronchospasm, which was reversed, and had the antibiotic changed. This Tuesday (28), his doctors reported a worsening, the last update before his death the following afternoon.

The singer – with Christian name Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro – Born on February 15, 1993, in Imperatriz, Maranhão. Maurílio and Luiza met in 2017, when the singer went on vacation in Imperatriz. In the same year, they began to sing together. “It was on a friend’s birthday that I invited him to go on stage with me. The synergy was so good that we set up the duo right there. It worked!”, said the singer.

Luiza and Marcela Mc Gowan at Maurilio’s funeral (Photo: Johann Bastos/ Brazil News)

Luiza and Marcela Mc Gowan at Maurilio’s funeral (Photo: Johann Bastos/ Brazil News)

Luiza and Marcela Mc Gowan at Maurilio’s funeral (Photo: Johann Bastos/ Brazil News)

Luiza at Maurilio’s funeral (Photo: Johann Bastos/ Brazil News)

Luiza and Marcela Mc Gowan at Maurilio’s funeral (Photo: Johann Bastos/ Brazil News)