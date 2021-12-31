Lukaku admits missing Inter Milan and confesses: “I’m not happy with the situation at Chelsea” | english football

In an exclusive interview with Italy’s Sky Sports, Romelu Lukaku made strong statements about his feelings for Inter Milan. Earlier, the striker, who left Milan for Chelsea at the start of the current European season, said he was “not happy with the situation” in the Blues.

– Physically I’m fine. But I’m not happy about the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel opted to play with another system, but I’m not giving up. I will be professional. I’m not happy with the situation, but I’m a professional and I can’t give up now – Lukaku said.

Italian champion with Internazionale the previous season, the center forward was keen to show all the feeling for Nerazzurri. Lukaku expresses regret for the way he left his former team, declaring that it was not the right time to do so.

– I think that everything that happened last summer was not supposed to happen like that. The way I left Inter, how I left the club, how I communicated with Inter fans. This bothers me because it was not the right time – revealed the attacker.

I always said that I have Inter in my heart. I know I will return to Inter. Hope so. I’m in love with Italy. — Romelu Lukaku

In two seasons with Inter, Lukaku has scored 64 goals and provided 17 assists in 95 games. The 28-year-old Belgian hopes to return to the team soon, “when he’s still at the top” to win more titles.. He also apologized to Milan fans.

– I really hope from the bottom of my heart to return to Inter not at the end of my career, but when I’m still at the top, so that we can win more together. I want to apologize to the Inter fan. What they did for me will be forever,” he concluded.

Chelsea, from Lukaku, returns to the field next Sunday, against Liverpool, in a decisive game worth the second place in the Premier League. The Blues occupy the second place with 42 points, against 41 in Liverpool. Manchester City, at 50, isolated themselves in the lead.