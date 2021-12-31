Lukaku complains about lack of space at Chelsea, vents and even talks about returning to his former club

Signed for 115 million euros in the last window, Belgian top scorer has 7 goals in 18 appearances for Chelsea in the 2021/22 season

Romelu Lukaku did not hide from anyone the discontent in the Chelsea. In an exclusive interview with sky sports, the Belgian striker was honest when talking about his situation in the current European champions and even talked about returning to Inter Milan, his former club.

Signed for 115 million euros, the equivalent of R$700 million, in the last European window, Lukaku has seven goals in 18 games for Chelsea. The striker was sidelined by physical problems, but he returned and lost space among the regular holders.

Despite having acted from the beginning and scored the goal of the Blues against brighton, on Wednesday (29), for the last game in 2021, Lukaku was uncomfortable with the situation, but promised not to give up fighting for space in Thomas Tuchel’s team.

“Physically I’m fine, better than before. After two years in Italy, working with trainers and nutritionists, I’m physically great. But I’m not happy with my situation at Chelsea. Tuchel chose to play on another system“, said the star, who continued.

“I’m not giving up, I have to keep working and be a professional. I’m not happy with the situation I’m in, but I can’t give up like this“.

If dissatisfaction reigns at Chelsea, Lukaku also opened his heart and declared himself to Inter Milan, the club he left to fulfill his dream of returning to English football.

The Belgian admitted that his departure from Inter was tumultuous and, for the first time, he apologized to fans for the way he left Milan. nerazzurri again.

“I think everything happened in the way it shouldn’t have been. How I left Inter, how I spoke to the fans. It bothers me, but it wasn’t the right time to talk about it.. Now is the right time to share my feelings,” Lukaku said.

“I’ve always said that I have Inter in my heart. I know I’m going back to Inter, I really hope that. I’m in love with Italy. I apologize to the fans for the way I left the club. It should have been different, I should have talked to you guys, because what you did for me, for my family, my mother, my son, are things that will stay with me for the rest of my life. I hope from the bottom of my heart to return to Inter, not to end my career, but on a level that I can earn even more”.