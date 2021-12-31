Maiara and Fernando returned? Singers have dinner together after breaking up for treason · TV News

Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, and Fernando Zor would have had dinner together after the latest breakup. The end of the relationship was motivated by an alleged betrayal by the singer, but the two stayed face to face to talk better, and he would have promised changes for the sertaneja.

According to columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the musicians met again last Wednesday (29th) at a dinner promoted by the couple Fernanda and Joaquim Luzi, in the municipality of Governador Celso Ramos in Santa Catarina.

The two had broken up on Christmas Eve this year after Sorocaba’s partner was recorded dancing glued to a woman in a nightclub, amid rumors that he also left the place with the stranger.

According to sources close to the former boyfriends, Zor would have asked Maiara’s forgiveness, assured that he was a new man and promised to change for the better. Despite the attempt, Maraisa’s twin did not decide whether or not to return to the singer.

dating yo-yo

Maiara claimed in Stories on Instagram on Friday (24th) that she won a “pair of horns” on Christmas Eve and once again announced the end of her relationship with Fernando Zor. “Merry Christmas to who?” she asked. The sertaneja would have received photos of the artist kissing with another woman.

The pair from Sorocaba, in turn, denied that they had committed any betrayal and stated that Maraisa’s sister was “out of it”. However, the woman in the photo with Fernando, Francielli Padilha, decided to speak up as well. She denied that she had stayed with him, but said that the countryman sang her and then kissed another woman.

At a concert held on December 26, the sertaneja performed with her sister in Balneário Camboriú and released her tongue to snipe her ex while singing the song Presepada. “Zero shame,” she snapped. Maraisa also exposed the shack that took place between the former couple on Christmas Eve.