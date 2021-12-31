Maisa Silva is diagnosed with an alarming disease and exposes her true state of health

Jenni Smith 4 hours ago Health Comments Off on Maisa Silva is diagnosed with an alarming disease and exposes her true state of health 4 Views

Morea Silva
Maisa Silva is diagnosed with the disease and exposes her health status (Image: Reproduction / Instagram)

Morea Silva interacted with some of his followers in the last. tuesday (28) and ended up bringing up the information that she and her mother were diagnosed with Covid-19.

According to the famous woman, the test result did not surprise her, since her father had already tested positive for the disease.

“Has your father improved? Is everyone okay?”, asked an internet user in the Stories question box. In response, the presenter clarified:

“My father is doing great, even yesterday my mother and I tested positive, which we expected. That’s why we were at home doing tests, everyone was negative, but yesterday they were positive. And that’s it, let’s stay here”.

Faced with the impossibility of traveling on New Year’s Eve, the artist revealed what she intends to do during the holiday.

“I’ll catch up on series and movies, update my social network on the side and organize things I want to donate from accessories and fur products”, he said.

Check out:

Morea Silva

Maisa Silva announces the end of the relationship

Recently, Maisa Silva posted a text on social media to tell that she and Nicholas Arashiro are no longer a couple.

“Hi guys all right? Out of respect for everyone who always showed great affection for us, I come to say that Nick and I are no longer dating”, began the famous, which scored:

“He was my first great love and I was his, we lived 4 beautiful years together with a lot of learning, laughs, fulfilled dreams and loyalty, but we decided a few days ago that the best thing would be for each one to go their own way.”

Always very discreet, the famous one also stressed: “We ended up with no heartaches and fights, so speculation is unnecessary”.

“Our friendship prevails and I ask that you take into account the fact that Nicholas is not a public person, wants to avoid overexposure and has his privacy respected. I will also not be giving interviews on the subject. We appreciate and count on everyone’s understanding and empathy“, ended.

From the Newsroom

THE RD1 writing is made up of experts when it comes to TV ratings, soap operas, celebrities and TV news. It has journalists who have been a reference for over 10 years in the repercussion of television issues, referenced and recognized by famous people, professionals in the field and the public. It collects and publishes daily dozens of news consumed by millions of people weekly. Meet the team.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Does Melatonin Really Work for Sleep?

In search of a better quality of sleep, many people turn to the use of …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved