Maisa Silva is diagnosed with an alarming disease and exposes her true state of health

Morea Silva interacted with some of his followers in the last. tuesday (28) and ended up bringing up the information that she and her mother were diagnosed with Covid-19.

According to the famous woman, the test result did not surprise her, since her father had already tested positive for the disease.

“Has your father improved? Is everyone okay?”, asked an internet user in the Stories question box. In response, the presenter clarified:

“My father is doing great, even yesterday my mother and I tested positive, which we expected. That’s why we were at home doing tests, everyone was negative, but yesterday they were positive. And that’s it, let’s stay here”.

Faced with the impossibility of traveling on New Year’s Eve, the artist revealed what she intends to do during the holiday.

“I’ll catch up on series and movies, update my social network on the side and organize things I want to donate from accessories and fur products”, he said.

Check out:

Maisa Silva announces the end of the relationship



Recently, Maisa Silva posted a text on social media to tell that she and Nicholas Arashiro are no longer a couple.

“Hi guys all right? Out of respect for everyone who always showed great affection for us, I come to say that Nick and I are no longer dating”, began the famous, which scored:

“He was my first great love and I was his, we lived 4 beautiful years together with a lot of learning, laughs, fulfilled dreams and loyalty, but we decided a few days ago that the best thing would be for each one to go their own way.”

Always very discreet, the famous one also stressed: “We ended up with no heartaches and fights, so speculation is unnecessary”.

“Our friendship prevails and I ask that you take into account the fact that Nicholas is not a public person, wants to avoid overexposure and has his privacy respected. I will also not be giving interviews on the subject. We appreciate and count on everyone’s understanding and empathy“, ended.