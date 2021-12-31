Manicure salon pays R$ 10 million to the woman who was injured during the procedure

During a pedicure, Clara Shellman suffered a cut on her foot.

In the end, a woman had to amputate her leg due to an infection caused by the wound.

Shellman had to move back in with his relatives

A nail salon in the US state of Florida paid $1.75 million (R$10 million) to a woman who sued the company after her foot was injured during a pedicure.

The WFLA television network reported for the first time about the incident, which took place at Tammy’s Nails 2 in Tampa.

In an interview with The Tampa Bay Times, Clara Shellman said that during a visit to the salon in 2018, an employee cut her foot during treatment.

The resulting infection was made worse by Shellman’s severe peripheral arterial disease, which reduces blood flow to the limbs.

Shellman sued the now-closed salon in May 2020, alleging that an employee used dirty tools and equipment that put customers at risk.

Her lawyer, Paul Fulmer, said she had to undergo a complete amputation of one leg.

“Our client suffered an amputation as a result of going to a beauty salon,” said Fulmer. “Although no amount could fully compensate her for this life-altering injury, this well-deserved settlement will help cover the high cost of her medical bills and her ongoing care.”

Shellman’s amputation caused years of hardship, including the loss of his home and the ability to walk.

On December 16, she finally reached an agreement with the salon for the R$10 million deal. “She was stunned, shocked, crying and dizzy all at the same time,” Fulmer told The Tampa Bay Times.

The infection brought years of hardship, including the loss of her home and the ability to walk. Shellman later became dependent on others and now lives with relatives, Fulmer added.