Maraisa sends indirect to Fernando Zor after singer’s reunion with Maiara | famous

The singer Maraisa used her social networks this Thursday (30), to send an indirect message to her former brother-in-law, Fernando Zor, after a reunion between the countryman and his sister Maiara. According to information released by columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the former couple met again at a dinner hosted by friends in Santa Catarina this Wednesday (29).

Through a shared post on your Twitter profile, Maraisa made fun of Fernando Zor: “There goes the sorry dog ​​trying to clean his bar again I just watch”, even without directly mentioning the name of his former brother-in-law, internet users pointed out that the indirect had been directed at the country singer:

“Are we going to work with names?”, asked the musician César Menotti on Twitter. “Start with Fernando and end with Zor”, replied a fan of Maraisa. Fans of the country singer also shared a screenshot of the same comment said by Maraisa in a post by journalist Leo Dias on Instagram that echoed the reunion between Fernando Zor and Maiara.

Remember:

The singer Maiara exposed on social networks on the 24th that she had been betrayed by Fernando Zor. Days later, the sertanejo sent a hint to her ex-boyfriend during a show held in Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina. The message to the ex happened while the artist sang the song “Presepada” alongside her sister Maraisa. The song is a partnership between the sisters and the eternal singer Marília Mendonça.

Continues after advertising

The song speaks of a man who does not value his partner. In the song, the sertanejas advise the boy to stop with the “presepa” and ask her to marry him. At the time the song was performed on the recent show, Maiara didn’t miss the opportunity to send a message to her ex-boyfriend. “Where is this responsibility, right? Zero shame”, shot the sertaneja.

At the end of the song, Maiara declared that “Presepada” was one of the last songs written by Marília Mendonça in partnership with her sister Maraisa: “We made this song for a person I can’t tell who he is. It’s a secret. One day you’ll find out who it is”, complemented Maraisa. “She wanted to get this message across in every way”, shot the ex-of Fernando Zor, implying that the song had been written for him.

Maraísa also told at the same show that on Christmas Eve there was a shack after her sister Maiara discovered the betrayal: “This week for me has been very exciting. At home there was a shack on Christmas Day. The shack started and I said: ‘Now Christmas has started. The Christmas of the true Brazilian family'”, joked.

In an interview with journalist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, Fernando Zor denied any betrayal of his ex-girlfriend, declaring that Maiara was “out of her mind”: “She (Maiara) is at that ‘her’ moment, out of her mind, and it’s no use, I don’t want to keep talking, retorting, because it’s a lot, you know? It is hard! Because nothing happened, nothing!”, said the country singer in the interview.