Maria Antonieta de Las Nieves, Chiquinha de Chaves, tests positive for Covid-19

Maria Antonieta de Las Nieves, Chiquinha from the Chaves series, stated this Thursday (30) that she tested positive for Covid-19. At 71 years of age, she said she has been feeling well and is at home recovering from the illness.

“Dear fans, friends and family. Despite all the care I’ve always taken not to get Covid-19, I tested positive when taking the test. I feel good, I’m very calm at home and I’m getting better day by day,” she began .

In a brief statement, he stressed that the symptoms can be confused and wished him a happy New Year. “It seems as if I had a common cold, nothing serious as they have published around. I take this opportunity to wish a happy year of 2022”, he concluded. Check out:

Chiquinha entered the Book of Records

Despite a tough ending with Covid-19, Marie Antoinette has a lot to celebrate in 2021. She entered the Book of Records last month as the longest-running actress playing the same character. In this case, Chiquinha.

Along with the Chaves gang, he stayed on the show for 6 years. In 2002, when Roberto Gomez Bolaños (1929 – 2014), the creator of Chaves, was still alive, he sued Maria Antonieta to prohibit the actress from continuing to play Chiquinha. But the famous one won in court the right to use the character’s name in her work.