Maria Antonieta de Las Nieves, Chiquinha, is diagnosed with COVID-19

posted on 12/30/2021 4:25 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Maria Antonieta de Las Nieves, Chiquinha from the Chaves series, went to social media at dawn this Thursday (30) to announce that she was diagnosed with COVID-19. The actress, who has

71 years old, still gave details about his health.

In a note posted on the Instagram feed, she says that she contracted the virus despite the care she always had, but that she is fine and with mild symptoms.

“Dear fans, friends and family: Despite all the care I always took not to get Covid-19, I tested positive when taking the exam”, he began.

“I feel good, I’m at home, I’m very calm and getting better every day. It seems I just have a common cold, nothing serious as they’ve been publishing around. I take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy 2022”, she wrote.

In the comments, fans and friends wished her improvement and sent positive messages to the actress.

Marie Antoinette has three children and lost her husband, Gabriel Fernandez, in 2019, with whom she had a 48-year relationship. The artist is still playing Chiquinha in performances around the world.