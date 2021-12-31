Marina Ferrari talks about her relationship with Bil Araújo: “Taking it easy”

Bil Araújo, ex-BBB and ex-A Fazenda, is enjoying the days before New Year’s Eve in the land of Marina Ferrari, ex-A Fazenda. The couple, who have been together since the end of the reality show, is enjoying the parties in Alagoas with friends. Sought by the column LeoDias, Marina declared that she is in no hurry to define the real status of the relationship and said that the two are “taking it easy”.

In recent days, the couple enjoyed the natural beauty of the region during the day. In the afternoon, they enjoyed the concerts at the Koral Club Del Mar, and at night, the choice has been to check out the electronic parties at Destino Patacho.

Sought by the LeoDias column to find out how the newly assumed relationship is going, the influencer declared that everything is fine, but that there is no rush: “It’s ok, taking it easy, not in a hurry for anything”. Despite being discreet, on the occasions when they were caught together, the affection they have for each other becomes clear.

The internet, of course, has already adopted this ship that already has a nickname: Mabil…

