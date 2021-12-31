‘Matrix 5’: Keanu Reeves thinks there will NO be more franchise sequels

Even though ‘Matrix Resurrections‘ is dividing opinions, those who liked the film are already campaigning for the feature to generate new sequels.

Unfortunately, the protagonist Keanu Reeves does not believe that a continuation can happen.

During an interview with the empire, Neo intérpretes interpreter was asked about the matter, to which he replied:

“I do not believe [que vão fazer outro]. If I had to bet, or rather if I had to vote [na ideia]. I would say that [a diretora] lana [Wachowski] wouldn’t do another ‘matrix‘.”

Still, the star said he would be willing to reprise the role if lana want to continue the franchise.

“I would be happy to make another one if lana invite me… I’m in!”

Anyway, it’s good to remember that the Warner Bros. may decide to make new movies without the presence of Lana.

Previously, the producer James McTeigue, who also worked on the original trilogy, revealed to the Collider what ‘Matrix Resurrections‘ would be done with or without her.

During the interview, he said that the sequel was already in development when they decided to invite lana to return to steering.

“Look. I think when you have a franchise with so much money-making potential, there’s always talk of doing more. It’s the same way the universe Marvel repeats and transforms every year, or you have Spider-Man, or Iron Man, or Thor. There is always the potential to update these movies because of the possibility of making money from them.”

He continued:

“Don’t be fooled, because we’re not just thinking about money. We only decided to do it because there was an idea worth telling. The idea was there, we just needed the director, when lana volunteered and said, ‘Look. I’m interested in doing this other film’, of course we would pick who started it all.”

Remembering that the film is already on display in national cinemas.

At the Rotten Tomatoes, the new movie opened with 66% of approval, from 77 reviews.

So far, there have been 51 positives and 26 negatives.

The comments of the Chicago Sun Times still describes the film as a tribute to the past that fails to bring boldness or an innovative plot. On the other hand, the Globe and Mail says that 2021 could not be ended in a better way due to the premiere of the feature.

Fortunately, it seems that the charisma of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss continues to please like Neo and Trinity and lavish chemistry throughout the plot.

“Although the epic sci-fi trilogy is rebooted after nearly 20 years in a clever way, it can’t sustain the energy or enthusiasm of the original, turning into something tiresome and dated.” – The Film Yap.

“’Matrix Resurrections‘fights with its legacy and puts an existential self-awareness into true style’matrix‘. Only this time, the director and co-writer Lana Wachowski it became much more personal and sentimental, bringing surprising humor to the mix.” – Bloody Disgusting.

“’Matrix Resurrections‘ could have been a completely cynical attempt to get us to spend money. Or, just as bad, an exercise in arrogance [de Lana Wachowski]. Wow! But she manages to dodge all those bullets.” – London Evening Standard.

“As exciting as your arrival may be, ‘Matrix Resurrections‘recreates many of the ideas from the first film with only apparent self-awareness as a protection against its lack of originality.” – WhatToWatch.

“’Matrix Resucrections‘ shows that there is more than just a flaw in the Matrix. This movie gives us the feeling that the entire server is down.” – Detroit News.

“’Matrix Resurrections‘ seems to try to build on the success of the original trilogy, just as it did in ‘Star Wars The Force Awakens‘, crossing the line between nostalgia and a reboot that will (probably) usher in an entirely new series of movies.” – Insider.

“’Matrix Resurrections‘ returns to the full source code that made the original so captivating. AND Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are again a pair with a lot of onscreen chemistry.” – Movie Web.

Remembering that ‘Matrix Resurrections‘ is a continuation of the story set out in the first film MATRIX.

In the plot, Reeves and moss return as cinematic icons Neo & Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix and even deeper into the rabbit hole.

A mind-blowing new adventure with action and epic scale, set in a familiar but even more provocative world, where reality is more subjective than ever and all it takes to see the truth is to free your mind.

20 years after the first film, the franchise that helped define pop culture at the turn of the century is back in a continuation and extension of the original film. Matrix remains in the zeitgeist as a film that changed the way we look at cinema and reality itself. With its groundbreaking action and visuals, The Matrix helped pave the way for the movies to come.

In addition to Reeves and moss, the cast has Jada Pinkett-Smith (Niobe), Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci and Priyanka Chopra.

‘matrix‘ was released in 1999 and acclaimed around the world for its pioneering visual effects. The original won four Oscars and grossed $463 million worldwide.

Two sequels followed, ‘Matrix: Reloaded‘ and ‘Matrix: Revolutions‘, both released in theaters in 2003.

In all, the trilogy earned US$1.6 billion of dollars for the Warner Bros. Pictures.