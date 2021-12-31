”May we always have hope”

With clicks from the twins, journalist Andréia Sadi made a retrospective about the year and revealed her wishes for 2022

Andréia Sadi (34) used social media this Friday, 31, to make a retrospective about his year.

The journalist shared on her Instagram profile some photos with her twins, Peter and John (8 months), the result of his relationship with the presenter Andrew Rizek (46), and revealed his wish for 2022.

“31.12.21. Our first new year. 2021, I’m reborn. For now, I’m only sure: thank you. I came, I won, we survived. For 2022, I wish that we have Pedro’s inquisitive, critical and strong spirit so that he doesn’t cross the line. and fluffy hoods that the mother puts on. May we have João’s observant, attentive and fair look when he disagrees with what he’s seeing (usually his brother’s food when his is gone or when we stop playing and he wants more). He doesn’t agree, protests with “ba ba ba!” and demands more!”, she began.

Sadi wished a happy new year to the followers and wished vaccine and food on the plate to all people. “And may we always hope for better days. That’s what I see when I look at the boys in my life playing on the guitar. It’s not easy – but it’s beautiful, intense: with love and partnership, the best thing in life. Around here , our “tour” remains attentive and strong. Happy 2022 everyone, with great health, peace and love!! Lots of vaccine in the arm and food on the plate. I was going to say “we’ll see you a lot in 22″, but I gave up because , right: let’s see each other soooo”, he added.

Finally, Andréia said that anyone who wanted to hire his son, Pedro, to play the guitar could get in touch with DM from Instagram. “Ps – Anyone who wants to hire Pedro on the guitar, contact via DM – payment in diapers and milk, thank you)”, he joked.

Check out Andréia Sadi’s publication with her children:





