MC Mirella and Caio Castro are photographed together in Bahia

MC Mirella, newly single after asking for a divorce from Dynho Alves, was seen walking around the resort town of Morro de São Paulo, in Bahia, alongside actor Caio. The information is from columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off.

The two traveled to the place accompanied by famous friends, such as Stéfani Bays and Gabi Lopes, to enjoy the New Year’s Eve schedules Amoré.

In a photo released by Fábia Oliveira, the two are seen walking side by side, after a boat ride with friends.

(Photo: Playback/Em Off)

MC Mirella says he would kiss Whindersson Nunes and João Guilherme

After separating from Dynho Alves, MC Mirella revealed that he would stay with Whindersson Nunes and João Guilherme – who have already been identified as possible affairs for the funk company.

In a chat with Matheus Mazzafera, during Tainá Costa’s party, Mirella participated in the game “Pego, Pensa ou Passo” and revealed some names of famous people she would kiss. Despite the rumors, Mirella stated that she has not yet taken any of the names suggested by the influencer.

Mirella asked for a divorce from Dynho while the funkeiro was still confined to “A Fazenda 13” for not agreeing with the funkeiro’s relationship with the influencer Sthe Matos.

One of Mazzafera’s suggestions was Victor Igoh, Sthe’s ex-fiancé, who ended his relationship with the influencer for the same reason. First, Mirella said she “would think” but then backtracked and stated that she didn’t want to do it out of revenge.

Among the famous people that the funk company would “catch” are Grazi Massafera, Caio Castro, Stéfani Bays and the tiktokers Vivi Wanderley and Vanessa Lopes.

Later, Mirella used Twitter to claim that it was all a joke. Despite her attraction to some of the famous, it didn’t mean she would kiss the aforementioned people. “I’ve been single for a little while, I can stay and get involved with anyone I want, but that doesn’t mean I don’t respect my privacy and time…”, declared.

Livinho opens the game about going to the motel with MC Mirella

Recently, after Mirella’s divorce from Dynho, the funk company was seen leaving the motel with MC Livinho. Obviously, with that started some rumors that they would be together, but it’s all just work.

“That video that came out claiming it was me and Mirella was ‘nois’ yes, right? It was me and Mirella, just for you to understand. But we were arriving to record a video clip. I was coming to work, do you understand?”, Livinho said, and lamented that the person responsible for leaking the story on social networks tried to harm them without knowing what they were going to do at the motel.

“[Essa pessoa] Did you find yourself in the right to pick up your cell phone and record? There were already some people who didn’t appear in the footage there and it was weird, got it? I didn’t understand what the intention of this girl who recorded it was, right? What did she want with this? No, I could already understand what she wanted because she got it.

“So, family, just so you guys understand. It’s a music video that I’m going to release next week, got it? I was working and she was working. It is respect above all things.”