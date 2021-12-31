Mega da Virada bets can be placed until 17:00; know how – 12/31/2021 – Daily life

The deadline for players to play their games to compete in the Mega-Sena da Virada (contest 2440) ends this Friday (31st), at 5 pm, and start 2022 with a few more zeros in their bank account. The estimated prize is R$350 million.

The value exceeds the R$ 325.2 million from last year and should become the biggest prize in the history of Caixa Lotteries.

Bets for the 2021 edition have been taking place since November 16, and the draw will be, as tradition dictates, at 20:00 (GMT).

As the value of the Mega da Virada does not accumulate, if there are no winners in the main band (six numbers), the amount will be divided between the correct corners, and so on. To date, 109 have won the top prize.

At Mega da Virada, held since 2009, 72 dozen have already been drawn by 2020. The number that came out the most was 10, drawn four times.

In Mega’s case, the probability of hitting the six tens with a simple bet of R$4.50 is one in 50,063,860, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

​The player who wins a prize has up to 90 days to withdraw the jackpot. If not, the person loses the right to withdraw the money, which will be transferred to the National Treasury, for application in Fies (Finance Fund for Higher Education Students).

how to bet

Bets can be placed in person, at a lottery outlet, or over the internet, through Internet Banking for bank account holders, the Loterias Online Caixa website or the Loterias Caixa application, which can be downloaded free of charge for the Android and iOS platforms.

On the internet, the minimum amount must be R$30. In other words, in the case of Mega-Sena, it is necessary to place at least seven bets with six numbers or one with seven tens. It is also possible to mix with other games, like Quina or Lotomania, for example.

Bets must be placed by 17:00 this Friday (31).

​From the site

Access the Lotteries Online website

Confirm you are over 18 years old. Then click on “access” in the upper right corner. If it is the first access, register. Otherwise, login using CPF and password

Scroll down and click on the icon “Mega-Sena da Virada” (Contest 2440)

Choose the tens you want to bet

Inform if you want to bet with more numbers and if you want to activate the surprise and/or the stubbornness

When it’s all over, click “put in cart” below

When the total purchase amount exceeds R$30, select the “go to payment” option on the right side

Enter your credit card details and confirm your purchase

After the draw, enter the site, login and click on “my account”. Then to “bets” and then to “check bets”. If you have won, the prize you will receive and the withdrawal procedures will appear.

through the app

Download the Caixa Lotteries app, available for free for Android and iOS

After the introduction, login or register

On the home screen, locate the Mega-Sena da Virada and click on “bet”

Select the desired dozens and inform if you want to use more numbers and if you want to activate the stubborn and the surprise

When done, select “add to betting cart” at the bottom of the screen

As on the site, the minimum amount is R$30. If you didn’t give this amount, go back to the beginning and play other games until you reach the amount.

When finished, click on “betting cart”

Check the bets and, if everything is ok, go to “proceed to payment method”

Enter your card details and click on “bet and authorize charge”

After the draw, access the app. Open the menu by clicking the button in the top left corner and choosing “my area” and then “my bets”. In this area it will appear whether you won or not

By Internet Banking