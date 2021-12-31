Mega da Virada: bets run until 17:00 and the draw takes place at 20:00; know how to play

Anyone who wants to try their luck and play at Mega da Virada has until 17:00 this Friday (31). The draw takes place at 8:00 pm (Brasilia time), and the prize for whoever hits the six dozen will be R$ 350 million, the highest ever paid in Mega-Sena’s history, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

In times of social isolation and to avoid queues at lottery houses, Mega-Sena bids can be made through the Caixa website or through the Caixa Lotteries application.

THE CNN Brasil Business created a step by step how to make the home game. In both cases, payment can only be made by credit card and the minimum expense is BRL 30. Therefore, the player must choose 7 dozens in a ticket or 7 different tickets, which reach the minimum amount allowed on the platform .

Bets by site

Betting on the internet is very similar to a virtual purchase.

The first step is to access the Caixa website and choose the “Loterias Caixa” option. Then click on “Click and Bet”.

A new screen will open, asking if the user is of legal age. Select the corresponding option and another page will load.

Now, you need to choose the betting mode. In this case, select the first one, “Mega da Virada”, by clicking on the green logo.

On the betting page, choose your game’s dozens from the 60 available. Each move consists of 6 numbers, so select the six corresponding balls.

Scrolling down the page, click “Place to Cart” if you are finished. As mentioned, only transactions above R$30 are allowed. In this case, choose 7 numbers in the first operation or redo another six rounds to reach the minimum necessary.

At the end, click on “Go to payment” or click on the shopping cart, and the identification page will open.

If you don’t have a single sign-on registration, select the “register” option and fill in the requested information. If so, complete the requested data and continue the operation.

The final step is to pay the bet. Enter your credit card details and click “Buy.” Okay, your bet is made, now just hope.

Bets by app

Using your cell phone, the first step is to download Loterias Caixa from your phone’s app store (Android or iOS). After that, open the app and answer the question about age. Initially, a tutorial will be displayed that teaches how to use the software.

Afterwards, a list with all the lottery modalities will be displayed on the screen. Look for the Virada Mega by swiping your finger to the left side. When you find the corresponding option, click on “Bet”.

Now, the app should open a screen with the 60 numbers available for the game. Select the bet tens by clicking on the corresponding balls and “add to cart”.

The R$30 minimum value rule also applies to cell phones. So, choose 7 numbers in the first operation or redo another six rounds to reach the cart minimum.

Once that’s done, click on “betting cart” and check the guesses made. If you agree, click on “proceed to payment”.

The app should open a login screen. If you don’t have a single sign-on registration, select the “register” option and fill in the requested information. If so, complete the requested data and continue the operation.

The final step is to pay the bet. Enter your credit card details and click “buy”.

individual bet

In the individual bet, from R$ 4.50 for games made in person at the lottery houses, it is possible to choose 6 numbers to try to win the prize.

According to Lottery statistics, with this basic game the chance of reaching the total value is 1 in 50 million. Therefore, the player can add tens and thus increase the hit odds. The maximum number of guesses in a single game is 15 numbers, which costs R$22,500.

In addition to the millions, paid to those who hit the six drawn balls (sena), players who finish the corner (5 dozen) or the court (4 dozen) are also paid. Bets with 4 and 5 hits receive less because the probability of winning is greater.

Sweepstakes

Another option is to bet on the group sweepstakes modality. In this option, the minimum bet is R$ 10, which entitles two people to participate in the same game.

According to Lottery statistics, by the pool, the possibility of hits increases substantially, considering that more indications can be made. However, everyone in the group will have to share the prize.

For this bet, the number of people and bets determine how much the bids will cost. In a 6-number jackpot with 9 people participating, the value of the bet is R$45, for example.

The limit in this category is 100 people playing 15 tens, with a cost of R$ 67.5 thousand, which gives R$ 675 each. But the game options are quite diverse, as shown in the table:

This last column, with the minimum quota value, refers to the pool organized by the lottery units themselves. In this way, the agency assembles a group of people who will participate in the same round and can be awarded, if the combination is drawn. In addition to the fee, the lottery can charge 35% for the organization service.

responsible gaming

Both the website and the Lottery application make available the “Responsible Gaming” tool, which is a page with information on all the actions taken by Caixa to prevent society from being harmed by betting, such as the ban on under-18s.

On the page, it is even possible to take a test, called self-assessment, which assesses whether the player is compulsive and needs help. “This test is valid for any type of money bet (gambling), and is based on the criteria for a brief assessment of the prevalence of Gambling Disorder”, says Caixa.