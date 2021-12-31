Mega da Virada: bets run until 17:00 and the draw takes place at 20:00; know how to play

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Mega da Virada: bets run until 17:00 and the draw takes place at 20:00; know how to play 5 Views

Anyone who wants to try their luck and play at Mega da Virada has until 17:00 this Friday (31). The draw takes place at 8:00 pm (Brasilia time), and the prize for whoever hits the six dozen will be R$ 350 million, the highest ever paid in Mega-Sena’s history, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

In times of social isolation and to avoid queues at lottery houses, Mega-Sena bids can be made through the Caixa website or through the Caixa Lotteries application.

THE CNN Brasil Business created a step by step how to make the home game. In both cases, payment can only be made by credit card and the minimum expense is BRL 30. Therefore, the player must choose 7 dozens in a ticket or 7 different tickets, which reach the minimum amount allowed on the platform .

Bets by site

Betting on the internet is very similar to a virtual purchase.

The first step is to access the Caixa website and choose the “Loterias Caixa” option. Then click on “Click and Bet”.

A new screen will open, asking if the user is of legal age. Select the corresponding option and another page will load.

Now, you need to choose the betting mode. In this case, select the first one, “Mega da Virada”, by clicking on the green logo.

On the betting page, choose your game’s dozens from the 60 available. Each move consists of 6 numbers, so select the six corresponding balls.

Scrolling down the page, click “Place to Cart” if you are finished. As mentioned, only transactions above R$30 are allowed. In this case, choose 7 numbers in the first operation or redo another six rounds to reach the minimum necessary.

At the end, click on “Go to payment” or click on the shopping cart, and the identification page will open.

If you don’t have a single sign-on registration, select the “register” option and fill in the requested information. If so, complete the requested data and continue the operation.

The final step is to pay the bet. Enter your credit card details and click “Buy.” Okay, your bet is made, now just hope.

Bets by app

Using your cell phone, the first step is to download Loterias Caixa from your phone’s app store (Android or iOS). After that, open the app and answer the question about age. Initially, a tutorial will be displayed that teaches how to use the software.

Afterwards, a list with all the lottery modalities will be displayed on the screen. Look for the Virada Mega by swiping your finger to the left side. When you find the corresponding option, click on “Bet”.

Now, the app should open a screen with the 60 numbers available for the game. Select the bet tens by clicking on the corresponding balls and “add to cart”.

The R$30 minimum value rule also applies to cell phones. So, choose 7 numbers in the first operation or redo another six rounds to reach the cart minimum.

Once that’s done, click on “betting cart” and check the guesses made. If you agree, click on “proceed to payment”.

The app should open a login screen. If you don’t have a single sign-on registration, select the “register” option and fill in the requested information. If so, complete the requested data and continue the operation.

The final step is to pay the bet. Enter your credit card details and click “buy”.

individual bet

In the individual bet, from R$ 4.50 for games made in person at the lottery houses, it is possible to choose 6 numbers to try to win the prize.

According to Lottery statistics, with this basic game the chance of reaching the total value is 1 in 50 million. Therefore, the player can add tens and thus increase the hit odds. The maximum number of guesses in a single game is 15 numbers, which costs R$22,500.

In addition to the millions, paid to those who hit the six drawn balls (sena), players who finish the corner (5 dozen) or the court (4 dozen) are also paid. Bets with 4 and 5 hits receive less because the probability of winning is greater.

Sweepstakes

Another option is to bet on the group sweepstakes modality. In this option, the minimum bet is R$ 10, which entitles two people to participate in the same game.

According to Lottery statistics, by the pool, the possibility of hits increases substantially, considering that more indications can be made. However, everyone in the group will have to share the prize.

For this bet, the number of people and bets determine how much the bids will cost. In a 6-number jackpot with 9 people participating, the value of the bet is R$45, for example.

The limit in this category is 100 people playing 15 tens, with a cost of R$ 67.5 thousand, which gives R$ 675 each. But the game options are quite diverse, as shown in the table:

This last column, with the minimum quota value, refers to the pool organized by the lottery units themselves. In this way, the agency assembles a group of people who will participate in the same round and can be awarded, if the combination is drawn. In addition to the fee, the lottery can charge 35% for the organization service.

responsible gaming

Both the website and the Lottery application make available the “Responsible Gaming” tool, which is a page with information on all the actions taken by Caixa to prevent society from being harmed by betting, such as the ban on under-18s.

On the page, it is even possible to take a test, called self-assessment, which assesses whether the player is compulsive and needs help. “This test is valid for any type of money bet (gambling), and is based on the criteria for a brief assessment of the prevalence of Gambling Disorder”, says Caixa.

  • 1 in 11

    Mega da Virada takes place on December 31 and the prize can reach R$ 350 million. For most people, it’s hard to imagine what that money means. CNN Brasil Business gives an idea. Check out:

    Credit: Photo: PAULO GUERETA/AGENCY O DIA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • two in 11

    539 Taycan Porsches

    With simultaneous launch in Europe and Brazil, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has a suggested public price from R$ 649 thousand. With the prize amount, it would be possible to buy 539 units of the luxury car.

    Credit: Disclosure

  • 3 in 11

    371 Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire Watches

    Swiss watch brand Hublot sells itself as an innovative brand. Its slogan, The Art of Fusion, is about fusing different elements in design, materials and even movements. The Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire model is a good example of this. Launched in January this year, it costs no less than US$ 169 thousand – the equivalent of R$ 942 thousand. Mega da Virada’s prize would be enough to buy 371 units.

    Credit: Disclosure

  • 4 in 11

    2 “Meules de blé” (“Wheat piles”) tables, of van gogh

    More than a century since it was last seen in public, a vibrant painting by Vincent van Gogh, once seized by the Nazis, is being auctioned off. The watercolor of a harvest scene, titled “Meules de blé” (“piles of wheat”), is expected to sell for up to R$165 million. Therefore, the value of Mega da Virada would buy two paintings equal to this one, and there would still be R$ 20 million left over.

    Credit: Christie’s Images Ltd.

  • 5 in 11

    2 Space travel with Jeff Bezos

    It took just 11 minutes, but the supersonic flight into space by New Shepard, a suborbital capsule with a rocket system built by the space company Blue Origin, marks the first crew trip by the company founded by Jeff Bezos. The price for a passenger on the Bezos rocket was quoted at US$ 28 million (about R$ 146 million). The winner of the Mega da Virada would be able to make two trips to space with the richest man in the world and still have R$58 million.

    Credit: Getty Images

  • 6 in 11

    350 Trips on Megayate Terra 300

    The ultimate symbol of wealth, superyachts saw a huge increase in demand during the pandemic, as the ultra-rich craved privacy and social distance in its most luxurious and exclusive form. For those who do not want to buy one of these models, they can occupy one of the 20 VIP suites of the megayacht Terra 300, at a cost of just over US$ 1 million per person. The amount is reverted, in part, to funding scientific studies.

    Credit: Courtesy/Earth 300

  • 7 in 11

    1,605 Bottles of the World’s Oldest Whiskey

    The Skinner Auction House auctioned, according to them, the oldest whiskey in the world for US$ 40 thousand. With the value of Mega da Virada, it would be possible to buy around 1,605 of these bottles.

    Credit: Reproduction

  • 8 in 11

    350 around the world

    The Oceania Cruises, which departs San Francisco, USA, on January 15, 2023 with 684 passengers aboard, will travel around the world in 180 days, passing through 33 countries, 96 ports of call and 60 world heritage sites of UNESCO. The tour costs no less than R$1 million, which means that Mega da Virada’s winning bet, if taken alone, can travel around the world 350 times.

    Credit: Pexels

  • 9 in 11

    2 Bombardier 350 Challenger Jets

    In September, Bombardier unveiled a luxury version of its Challenger 350 executive jet. The Challenger 3500 is expected to enter service in the second half of 2022 for a value of US$26.7 million (R$145 million). With this, it would be possible to purchase two models and still have R$ 60 million left over.

    Credit: Disclosure

  • 10 in 11

    5 Luxury penthouses in Rio de Janeiro

    Overlooking Flamengo beach, on the south side of Rio, the largest penthouse in Latin America has four floors, five bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a roof garden with swimming pool and a garage for 12 cars. The nearly 4,000 m² of luxury are available to anyone who can spend R$ 65 million. With the Mega da Virada jackpot, it is possible to acquire 5 units equal to this one.

    Credit: Henrique Martins

  • 11 in 11

    26 Montblanc High Artistry pens

    This year, the Montblanc High Artistry line honors the Great Wall of China. There are 5 limited edition fountain pens. The most exclusive of the collection, Edition 1 Imperial, has a barrel and cap in 18-carat yellow gold amidst a sea of ​​sapphires, rubies, tourmaline and diamonds. A brilliant 4.69 carat cut diamond crowns the piece. The unit value is almost US$ 2 million (R$ 13.4 million), in other words, the Mega da Virada prize can be equivalent to at least 26 units of the pen.

    Credit: Disclosure

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Socialism: Crisis in Argentina makes government raise electricity and gas tariffs

Leftist government tries to reduce fiscal deficit at the behest of the IMF The Argentine …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved