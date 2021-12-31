Mega da Virada: special contest never had a single winner; understand

RIO — Since it began to be held in 2009, no player has single-handedly hit the six dozen drawn at Mega da Virada. Of the 12 editions so far, the ones that had the fewest winners in the main track were the debut and the one held in 2020, with two people sharing the jackpot.

The Mega da Virada draw will be held this Friday, at 8 pm, in São Paulo. The contest offers the biggest jackpot of the year and in the history of the lottery: an estimated prize of R$ 350 million.

The two drawn last year were the ones who managed to earn the most with the prize, R$162.6 million each. However, 52 people had to split the money in 2018, the year with the highest number of winners. Each winner got R$5.8 million.

Mega da Virada winning bets per year

In 2020, contest 2330, 2 winners;

In 2019, contest 2220, 4 winners;

In 2018, contest 2110, 52 winners;

In 2017, contest 2000, 17 winners;

In 2016, 1890 contest, 6 winners;

In 2015, contest 1775, 6 winners;

In 2014, contest 1665, 4 winners;

In 2013, contest 1560, 4 winners;

In 2012, contest 1455, 3 winners;

In 2011, contest 1350, 5 winners;

In 2010, contest 1245, 4 winners;

In 2009, contest 1140, 2 winners.

Preference for lottery outlets

Only 7% of Mega da Virada’s winning bets were made through Caixa’s digital channels, since 2018, when this way of playing became available. During this period, 58 players hit the six dozen jackpots. However, of this total, only four played on the bank’s portal, the lottery app and internet banking.

In the last three years, since the portal was made available, in two editions there were winners who bet online. In 2018, 3 people got six dozen of the prize right, while the last one to win by betting on the portal was last year, one of the two winners of the last edition of Mega da Virada.

To play the lottery it is not necessary to go to a lottery house to register the bet. It is possible to play the games over the internet, without having to wait in line or fill in the numbers chosen for the bet in pen, which makes it easier during the period of social isolation in the fight against the new coronavirus pandemic.

CAIXA Lotteries Portal was launched in 2018, aiming to reduce queues at lottery outlets. The CAIXA Lotteries App for iOS was launched in 2019, while for Android it was launched in 2020.

See how to bet online

To play on the internet, the player must be over 18 years old and make a small registration on the platform chosen to play. Once this stage has been completed, the customer chooses the dozens of his choice, inserts them into the cart and pays the bets at once, using his credit card.

On the Loterias Caixa portal and application, the minimum purchase price is R$ 30.00. The maximum amount is R$945.00 per day. On internet banking and on the bank’s conventional app – used to move checking and savings accounts – it is possible to place bets for the same amount as a simple guess made at lottery agencies: R$ 4.50.