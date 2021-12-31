Mega da Virada: Virtual queue to bet on website and application yields memes on networks | lotteries

The virtual queue on Mega da Virada’s website and betting application yielded several memes on social media.

This Friday afternoon (31), the last day to place bets, internet users played with the waiting time to complete the game.

“I loved the concept of a virtual queue to access the virtual lottery,” wrote one Internet user.

“If you’re still thinking about playing the mega game, I would like to inform you that the virtual queue is already going around the virtual block”, joked another.

“In a little while, they’ll be selling raincoat NFT to use in the virtual checkout line”, replied a netizen, playing with the name of the register of virtual objects.

Despite the good mood on the networks, some users are complaining about delays and failure to access since this Thursday afternoon (30).

Bets for the Mega da Virada can be placed until 5:00 pm (GMT) this Friday (31) at lotteries across the country, via the Loterias Online portal and the Loterias Caixa app, available on Android and iOS platforms. Caixa customers can place their bets through the Internet Banking Caixa.

The draw for the 2,440 contest, with an estimated prize of R$ 350 million, will be held from 8:00 pm this Friday (31) in São Paulo. It will be broadcast live on Globo. It will also be possible to follow the Caixa Lotteries social networks on Facebook and Youtube.

Mega da Virada 2021 — Photo: Roberto Gardinalli/Futura Press/Estadão Content

