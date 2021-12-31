Mega da Virada: what can you buy with R$ 350 million?

RIO — One of the most Brazilian end-of-the-year traditions is doing that little feat at Mega da Virada, which in 2021 will give away a prize of R$ 350 million — the biggest in history — to whoever gets the six dozen right. But have you ever stopped to think about what you can do with all that money?

GLOBO has prepared a special list for those who want to dream big and, who knows, help the new millionaire in the area to start 2022 full of extravagant plans.

Upset Mega: See the most drawn numbers and how to bet to win R$ 350 million

Remember that bets for Mega da Virada can be placed until 5 pm on Friday, the last day of the year, at lotteries across the country, via the Loterias Online portal and the Loterias Caixa app, available on Android and iOS platforms. Caixa customers can place their bets through the bank’s application. The draw will be at 20h.

new year, new houses

The largest luxury penthouse in Rio de Janeiro, located at Praia do Flamengo, in the South Zone, is on sale for a mere R$65 million. The apartment, which belonged to the Guinle family in the 1930s, has four floors, five bedrooms, a roof garden with swimming pool, sauna, spa, barbecue, games room, art collections, marble floors and a breathtaking view of the city. Guanabara’s Bay.

Are you going to bet? Number 10 was the most drawn to date in the special contest; check others

With the prize money, the winner of the Mega da Virada could buy no less than five of these toppings and there would still be a little money left in the account to make a barbecue on the most expensive “laje” in Rio de Janeiro. Not bad.

fast and millionaires

Lamborghini Aventador, car seized at the home of former president Fernando Collor de Mello Photo: UESLEI MARCELINO / REUTERS

V12 engine, 770 horsepower, goes from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.8 seconds and reaches 350km/h of maximum speed. This is the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster model, the most expensive car sold in Brazil and which costs around R$ 8.2 million.

This means that the big prize winner could spend all the money buying 42 units of the model, leaving some change in the account to pay the IPVA for all of them.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



The winner can, of course, try to go further and aim for the most expensive car in the world: the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, valued at more than R$ 104 million. With the prize money, it would be possible to have three of these in the garage. The big problem is that this model is unique and there is only one unit in the world, which makes it even more valuable. The owner? None other than football player Cristiano Ronaldo. Maybe he’s not willing to negotiate?

Upset Mega: Bettors have until 5pm this Friday to try for an unprecedented BRL 350 million prize

High price and luxury

Interior of Bombardier’s Global 6000. The aircraft flies up to 9,600 km and carries 8 passengers, who have a kitchen, dining table and bathroom with shower Photo: Divulgação/Bombardier

Riding a car may not be the beach for many. So why not invest in an even more luxurious means of transport? Jets are very practical for those who can afford them.

The Bombardier Global 6000 model is one of the most expensive in the country and costs around R$ 350 million, precisely the value of this year’s award. There’s nothing left in your pocket, but you can go anywhere in style.

diamonds are forever

Blue diamond found this year in South Africa Photo: Reproduction

Caipirinha? Cosmopolitan? Gin and tonic? None of that. The winner of Mega da Virada may want to try new flavors, such as Diamonds Are Forever (“Diamonds are forever” in Portuguese) by the Ritz-Carlton, a luxury hotel located in Tokyo, Japan.

Mega-Sena: Reminisce about stories of players who became millionaires with the lottery

What makes it special (and the most expensive in the world, according to a survey by the British financial analysis company Payday Loans Net) is the combination of Gray Goose vodka, lemon and, of course, a diamond of one carat as the icing on the cake.

The drink costs around R$ 122 thousand. In other words, with the prize money, you can only enjoy two doses of the drink, leaving a few reais in your pocket.

However, if the new millionaire finds it too extravagant to spend all of this on just two drinks, but doesn’t want to give up owning a diamond, there is also another option.

With 39.3 carats, the blue diamond removed from a mine in South Africa, in April this year, was sold for around R$ 210 million, by the British mining company Petra Diamonds, being the most expensive in the world. With the prize money, you can get your hands on this treasure and save the remaining R$140 million.

Winner does not appear: Forgotten prize of the Mega da Virada of R$ 162 million could go to court

iPhone to give and sell

Apple’s iPhone 13 is suitable for the new 5G frequency and starts at R$ 6,299 Photo: Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg

Apple’s latest release, the iPhone 13, is also one of the most expensive today. In Brazil, the Pro Max model, with 1tb of memory, is valued at around R$ 15 thousand.

Expensive for a large part of the Brazilian population, but cheap for the grand prize winner, who could stock 23,333 units of the model.