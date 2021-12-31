Mega da Virada: what science says about chances of winning the lottery – 12/30/2021 – Daily life

At 20:00 on December 31, Brazil can win new millionaires: the winners of the R$ 350 million Mega-Sena da Virada prize, whose draw will be held at that time.

But what are the chances of you being one of them, according to science?

Are there ways to increase the probability of winning? Are there combinations and numbers with more or less chances? And does participating in sweepstakes and collective games increase the probability of having to worry about an eventual taxation of fortunes?

What’s more likely? Get hit by lightning, be born with six fingers in your hand, get bitten by a shark or win the Mega da Virada?

BBC News Brasil spoke with four mathematicians to answer this and other questions.

Check it out while you still can’t pay someone to read the news for you.

And remember that you can place your bet until 5pm on the 31st.

What are the chances of a person winning the lottery?

According to Diego Marques, professor at the Mathematics Department at UnB (University of Brasília), what defines a person’s chances of winning the lottery is the number of possible combinations in a given draw.

“The more games possible, the less chance of winning,” says the mathematician.

In the case of Mega-Sena, the probability of hitting the six tens with a simple bet of R$ 4.50 is one in 50,063,860, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

In other words: the number of possible combinations of six numbers, considering the 60 available, is over 50 million.

So, by making just one combination, the chance of a person winning is one in over 50 million or 0.000002%.

It’s similar to putting 50 million names in a bag at random and someone reaching in and drawing your name.

Why do the odds of winning vary between different lotteries?

In Brazil, Caixa Econômica Federal currently holds a monopoly on lotteries and offers players 11 modes, with different chances of winning.

According to Caixa, the chances of winning the maximum prize by betting the minimum amount in each of the lotteries are as follows:

According to Professor Diego Marques, from UnB, the chances of winning vary as each lottery has different systems for choosing games, with a variable number of possible combinations.

For example, in Mega-Sena, there are 60 numbers available and the player chooses six of them in the simplest game.

In the Federal Lottery, 100,000 tickets are issued in each series, the person buys a ticket (which can be split), so the chance is one in 100,000

In Super Seven, the most recent type of lottery available, launched in October 2020, there are seven columns, each with ten numbers available and the person chooses a number from each column.

The chance of hitting a number in a column is one in 10, but since there are seven columns, the probability of hitting all seven simultaneously is one in 10 million.

“This is reflected in the value of the prize: the smaller the chance of a single bet winning the game, the greater the payout”, notes Marques.

For example, at Loteria Federal, the maximum prize is usually R$500 thousand, while at Mega-Sena the highest values ​​ever recorded outside Virada exceed R$200 million.

What is the chance that no one will hit the six-figure bet on Mega da Virada?

According to mathematicians, this depends on the number of bets. But considering that in 2020 they surpassed 260 million, this is a very unlikely event, they say, as there are just over 50 million possible six-number combinations.

“If we have 80 million single bets, the chance of not having a winner is around 20%”, calculates Gilcione Nonato da Costa, professor at the Department of Mathematics at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais).

“But of course, as the number of bets increases, that probability decreases,” the mathematician observes, estimating that with 150 million bets, the chance that no one gets all six numbers right drops to 5%.

Mega da Virada, however, has a teaspoon for players: it does not accumulate, like other Mega-Sena contests throughout the year.

So, if no one gets the six dozens right, the prize goes to whoever gets five of them right, and then the chances of winning are much more favorable: one in 154,518.

This happens because, playing six numbers, but having to guess only five, it’s as if the player were playing several games at the same time, since the possible combinations of five numbers become different.

Are there ways to increase the probability of winning the lottery?

According to mathematicians, the only way to have a better chance of winning is to play more games.

This can be done in two ways: playing multiple games of six numbers or betting on more numbers, called multiple bets.

But, obviously, the more numbers selected, the more expensive the game will be.

To bet on seven numbers, the game costs R$31.50. To bet on 15, you need to shell out R$22,522.50.

“The more games you play, the more chances you have of winning. And the chance when betting on more numbers is the same [do que fazer mais jogos]”, says Marques, from UnB.

“For example, if you bet on seven tens, it’s the same thing as placing seven six tens bets. The probability in both cases drops from one in 50 million to one in 7 million. So, in fact, that’s a good one strategy,” says the mathematician.

But why does multiple bet increase the chance of winning?

“When you bet on seven numbers, you only have to hit six of them. You have a ‘fat’, a ten that you can miss and that increases the chance a lot. You can miss any one of them and hit the other six, it multiplies your chance of seven,” he explains.

Costa, from UFMG, agrees and leaves a suggestion.

“Instead of playing in ten draws paying BRL 4.50, it’s better to play in a BRL 45 draw at once. The chance of winning is greater than when you split the bet,” he says.

And are there any combinations or numbers with more or less chances of winning?

The mathematicians’ answer to this question is straightforward: no.

“The chance of any combination of six tens is the same. It doesn’t matter if you play the numbers you dreamed of or the numbers one, two, three, four, five and six. The probability is the same: 1 in 50 million. It won’t. change”, says Marques, from UnB.

“Someone might say, ‘Wow, but it never came out one, two, three, four, five, six.’ But I can give millions of examples of combinations that never came out. So, in fact, one, two, three, four, five, six is ​​just one more combination and the chance of it appearing is the same as any other.”

Always close to Mega da Virada, reports showing the most drawn numbers to date are common in the press.

People then ask themselves: is it better to play on these numbers or not play on them?

“The truth is that it doesn’t make any difference. What happened in the past does not influence the future draw. This is a fundamental premise of an honest random drawing”, says Moacyr Alvim, professor at EMAp-FGV (School of Applied Mathematics of the Foundation Getulio Vargas).

“The bottom line is: ignore the numbers from the past, because they won’t help you at all.”

Costa, from UFMG, warns, however, that when you play with many betted numbers such as birthdays — which restricts guesses up to 10, 31, which is the number of days in a month — you increase the chances that you will end up sharing the prize with other bettors. of birthdays.

Does participating in sweepstakes and team games increase your chance of winning?

Here’s the good news: group betting does increase your chances of winning.

“In general, in pots, people gather a lot of people to be able to make these bets with ten, eleven tens. So increase the chance because each one gives a little, you gather a few hundred or thousands of reais and manage to make many more games”, says Marques.

“This is the smartest and most practical way to increase your chance. You gather your friends, get considerable money and compete with more combinations. With the reward of being divided, but this is a good strategy”, agrees Costa.

In Mega da Virada, which attracts more players, are there more or less chances of winning?

“The chance of winning is the same: one in 50 million. Your chance won’t change at all if there’s just you playing or the entire planet Earth”, says the professor at UnB.

“The chance of winning is individual, it doesn’t depend on the number of players. But the prize you will win, if drawn, that clearly changes”, says Alvim, from FGV.

In Mega da Virada, he recalls, there are two “antagonistic forces”.

“At the same time that the number of players increases, it also has a much bigger prize, because it has been accumulating throughout the year. Given the high number of bets, splitting the prize with someone is more likely than winning alone, but even splitting. , the amount is so high that it must be higher than what Mega-Sena normally pays for the rest of the year.”

And how do your chances of winning at Mega da Virada compare to other rare events like being struck by lightning, being born with six fingers in your hand or being bitten by a shark?

“You are much more likely to be bitten by a shark than to win at the Mega-Sena”, says Régis Varão, a mathematician at Unicamp.

According to him, estimates are that there is a 10 million chance of being bitten by a shark, so they are five times more likely to end up between the big fish’s jaws than to become a millionaire on the 31st.

The same logic goes for getting lightning in the head.

“The chances of being hit by lightning are around one in 1 million, that is, you have 50 times more chance of being hit by lightning than of winning the Mega-Sena”, calculates Varão.

Finally, about one in 10,000 people are born with six fingers in their hand.

“It means that it is around 5,000 times easier to be born with six fingers than to win in the Mega-Sena”, says Marques, from UnB.

Do mathematicians play the lottery?

The professor from Brasília says that there is a phrase in the mathematical world for this.

“The lottery is a tax for those who don’t know math”, he jokes.

“It’s not to demotivate anyone, but really, from a mathematical point of view, the chances are very small. But I’ve already played, I think the psychological aspect of dreaming about what you would do is cool, it makes us feel good. of numbers, there are things that help us.”

Alvim, from FGV, reminds us that it is necessary to be clear that lottery is not a form of investment.

“Anyone who thinks that if they’re smart enough or invest a lot of money, they have a chance of winning, they’re fooling around. It’s not an investment, the game is all made for the vast majority of people to lose money,” he observes.

“It’s just fun. As fun, I think it’s worth it. I, for example, bought a Mega-Sena ticket and gave it to my mother-in-law as a Christmas present.”