Mega-Sena: murderous widow, imprisonment for not paying pension and complaints at Procon; recall stories of players who became millionaires with the lottery

RIO – Have you ever stopped to think about what would happen if you won a million dollar in Mega-Sena? The most famous lottery in Brazil has already made a lot of people rich, and there are many different stories of those who won millions with it. However, not all stories are positive. Even so, it’s worth crossing your fingers, thinking positively and waiting for the arrival of December 31 to find out who is the next (or the next) millionaires. See some of them.

Upset Mega:number 10 was the most drawn to date in the special contest; check others

lost the prize

The last Mega da Virada had two winners: the prize was R$162.6 million each. However, one of the lucky ones didn’t pick him up. The deadline for withdrawing the money expired after 90 days, and the amount was transferred to the Higher Education Financing Fund (Fies), of the Ministry of Education, destination of the forgotten prizes.

An elderly woman presented herself to Procon after the deadline, claiming to be the winner. The agency informed that it will examine the ticket and reassess the case. She said that she even went to a Caixa branch on that date, but as she did not take the note, she was sent back home. The woman also said that the delay was due to epilepsy, which causes her to suffer from memory lapses and mental confusion.

came back to thank

One of the winners of the Virada 2019 Mega-Sena returned to the lottery to thank the employee who sold the winning ticket and insisted on giving his wife a tip. The 70-year-old rancher Marcos Nonato Arraes was awarded in the city of Juscimeira, Mato Grosso, in a pool of 26 people.

He said he is “used to work” and has a habit of buying cards with the same employee. “She always lets me know about the jackpots and registers my tickets,” he said.

He received R$2.9 million for the purchased share.

Upset Mega:Bettors have until 5pm this Friday to try for an unprecedented BRL 350 million prize

murdered after the award

Former farmer Renê Senna was murdered in 2007 after winning the Mega-Sena. After 14 in court, daughter Renata Senna was able to receive half of her father’s fortune. The former farmer was shot dead on January 7, 2007 in the municipality of Rio Bonito, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro. According to the sentence that condemned her, Adriana Ferreira Almeida, known as the “Widow of the Mega-Sena”, ordered her husband’s death after he said he would exclude her from the will, as she knew she was being betrayed.

The fight over the inheritance came to an end in the first half of this year, when the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) denied an appeal by Adriana, sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder, whose objective was to validate the will that entitles her to half of fortune. The Judiciary considered that the millionaire was manipulated by Adriana, who already had a plan to kill him. The judgment, thus, recognized a previous will, which gave to nine of Renê’s brothers the right to the other half of his property.

Arrested for not paying child support

A Mega-Sena winner was jailed for owing more than R$160,000 in child support. He won the draw in 2001. The decision is made by the Court of Tangará, in the west of Santa Catarina.

The prison is 60 days in a closed regime, separated from the other prisoners. He can leave sooner if he pays what he owes. In relation to Mega-Sena, the amount drawn at the time was R$27 million. However, the man disputed in court the value with another bettor who claimed possession of the winning ticket. After six years, they reached an agreement and split the prize money.

Upset Mega:Find out how to place bets online and compete for the BRL 350 million prize

fight in court

Mega-Sena contest number 898, drawn in 2007, generated confusion among the winners. The Third Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), determined that the prize of nearly R$ 28 million would be divided between two winners.

The owner of a joinery and his former employee fought for the prize. The first was the one who placed the bet and kept the ticket, the second was the one who suggested the numbers and gave the amount of R$1.50 to pay the bet. In the middle of the dispute, relatives of the former boss appeared saying that they were also part of the bet, but they could not prove their involvement in the purchase. The Court of Justice of Santa Catarina (TJSC) understood that the boss and the ex-employee had joined together for a common purpose.