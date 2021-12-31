Military Police vehicle starts port and invades house – Gerais

Military Police vehicle opens port and invades house in Pouso Alegre (photo: Rosngela Gonalves/Disclosure) A family from Pouso Alegre, in the south of Minas, was terrified this Thursday afternoon (30/12). A Military Police vehicle invaded the house, tearing down the port and knocking down the wall of one of the residence’s rooms. The accident occurred in Bairro Jardim Brasil 2, near So Joo. At the time, only the couple’s son, a 16-year-old teenager, was in the property. The boy was resting in the back room and was unharmed. The two police officers who were in the vehicle, aged 31 and 37, were also unharmed.

According to the PM, the military police saw a motorcycle with two teenagers already known among the police in suspicious attitudes. When trying to approach, the minors fled at high speed, performing dangerous maneuvers.

Also according to the PM, the policeman who was driving the vehicle said that, during the displacement, when braking, the vehicle’s wheel locked and slid approximately twenty meters on the wet asphalt, and the steering was inoperative. So he couldnt help but crash into the residence.

Photos show that the vehicle hit the harbor head-on and followed the ground until it hit the bedroom wall, knocking the wall down and breaking the bed, wardrobe and other objects in front of it.

Military Police vehicle opens port and invades house in Pouso Alegre (photo: Rosngela Gonalves)

Loss of BRL 20 thousand

Cleaning assistant Rosngela Gonalves said that she had just left with her husband when she learned that a vehicle had invaded her house. Snarling and her husband returned as quickly as they could. ” very sad. We arrive and find our house completely destroyed. It’s a dream to have your own house, we’re still paying the mortgage”, laments the cleaning assistant.

Rosngela explains that the loss should be around R$ 20 thousand, due to structural damage and the furniture that was in the room and was destroyed. The expertise of the Civil Police was on the spot. Also according to the cleaning assistant, she is waiting for part of this loss to be reimbursed by the state.

Other accidents and requests for action

This is not the first time that Rosngela’s house has been hit by vehicles. A week ago a motorcycle crashed and toppled the port. The house next door has also been the target of accidents. Residents said they have already asked for measures, with improvements to the street signage, which is on a descent between two neighborhoods. But so far, nothing has been accomplished. “I’ve been living here for eight years and I’m always asking the politicians for something to be done. Now, with this more serious accident, we hope that something will be done”, says Rosngela.