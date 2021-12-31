Military Police vehicle starts port and invades house – Gerais

A family from Pouso Alegre, in the south of Minas, was terrified this Thursday afternoon (30/12). A Military Police vehicle invaded the house, tearing down the port and knocking down the wall of one of the residence’s rooms.
According to the PM, the military police saw a motorcycle with two teenagers already known among the police in suspicious attitudes. When trying to approach, the minors fled at high speed, performing dangerous maneuvers.
Also according to the PM, the policeman who was driving the vehicle said that, during the displacement, when braking, the vehicle’s wheel locked and slid approximately twenty meters on the wet asphalt, and the steering was inoperative. So he couldnt help but crash into the residence.
Photos show that the vehicle hit the harbor head-on and followed the ground until it hit the bedroom wall, knocking the wall down and breaking the bed, wardrobe and other objects in front of it.
Loss of BRL 20 thousand
” very sad. We arrive and find our house completely destroyed. It’s a dream to have your own house, we’re still paying the mortgage”, laments the cleaning assistant.
Rosngela explains that the loss should be around R$ 20 thousand, due to structural damage and the furniture that was in the room and was destroyed. The expertise of the Civil Police was on the spot. Also according to the cleaning assistant, she is waiting for part of this loss to be reimbursed by the state.
Other accidents and requests for action
Residents said they have already asked for measures, with improvements to the street signage, which is on a descent between two neighborhoods. But so far, nothing has been accomplished.
“I’ve been living here for eight years and I’m always asking the politicians for something to be done. Now, with this more serious accident, we hope that something will be done”, says Rosngela.