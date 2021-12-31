Minimum salary will be R$1,212 in 2022; MP with new value was published this Friday – 12/31/2021 – Market

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) issued a MP (provisional measure) with an increase in the minimum wage to R$1,212 as of January 2022. The current value of the floor is R$1,100 per month.

The text was published this Friday (31) in the Diário Oficial da União. Bolsonaro had confirmed the value the day before, during his weekly live. “As of January 1st, the new value of the minimum wage: R$ 1,212”, said the president. See everything that changes with the minimum wage of R$1,212.

The correction of the minimum wage proposed by the government only compensates for this year’s inflation, that is, there is no real increase, as the adjustment percentage only replaces the devaluation of money.

The 2022 Budget, approved last week by Congress, already provided for the increase in the salary floor to R$1,212. Therefore, the calculation of expenses for next year already considers this adjustment.

Therefore, the correction of the value should not require a cut in expenses so that the Budget stays within the spending ceiling. The rule prevents expenditure growth above inflation.

The increase in the floor estimated by government technicians was calculated based on two variables: inflation in 2021, around 10%, and an amount of approximately R$ 2, referring to the retroactive adjustment.

This delayed increase of R$ 2 was necessary because inflation soared at the end of last year. As it was used to calculate the minimum wage for 2021, the floor of R$1,100 was paid with a lag in relation to the final inflation variation for the year.

The increase in prices was above the government’s expectations, but President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decided to postpone this adjustment in the value.

The minimum wage is adjusted by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index). When announcing, in December of last year, the readjustment to R$ 1,100, the economic team considered the official inflation from January to November 2020, added to the estimate for the index in December.

But the official inflation index, released only in January 2021, was higher than expected by the Ministry of Economy.

The Constitution determines that the minimum must guarantee the maintenance of the worker’s purchasing power. Therefore, the value of the minimum wage should have been R$1,102 in 2021.

The Bolsonaro government could have enacted a new measure to include the difference, but the legislation also provides for the possibility of future compensation, which is what will be done now, with the application of a retroactive amount of approximately R$ 2.

The readjustment of the national floor has an impact on public accounts because it is linked to pensions and other benefits, such as the BPC (social assistance for the elderly and people with disabilities). For every BRL 1 readjustment in 2022, the cost to public coffers is increased by BRL 328 million.

The increase from R$1,110 to R$1,212, therefore, causes a direct increase in federal government spending in the amount of R$36.7 billion.

In view of the expenditure control policy promoted by Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy), the government of Bolsonaro has not yet granted an adjustment above inflation for the minimum wage.

The real increase in the minimum wage was informally implemented in 1994 by Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), shortly after the adoption of the Real Plan. The PT administrations made the measure official.

The government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) established the adjustment formula for inflation measured by the INPC plus the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) variation of two years earlier.

Dilma Rousseff (PT) turned the rule into law effective for the years 2015 to 2019 —Temer, who ruled during the recession, has not changed the legislation.

Bolsonaro has not yet approved a new readjustment policy and has followed the minimum required by the Constitution, which is the readjustment for inflation.