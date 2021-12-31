Mistaken for an invader, daughter is gunned down by her father in her garage

A man shot and killed his own 16-year-old daughter at the family’s home in Columbus, Ohio, USA, on Wednesday. The author of the shooting mistook the victim, Janae Hairston, for an intruder, the girl’s mother told police.

The teenager was shot at around 4:30 am. The young woman’s mother called the police next and reported that the father had shot someone he thought was breaking into the house after the security system was activated.

My husband made a mistake and shot her because he thought she was an intruder,” her mother said. “She was in our garage and my husband just didn’t know what was going on. My God,” added the mother, according to the record of her call to the police.

Janae died on Wednesday at a hospital in Columbus, about an hour after being shot in her parents’ garage.

The Columbus Police Division reported that no one has been formally charged with a crime so far. The case was referred to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for review.