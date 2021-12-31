MIUI 13: Xiaomi founder lana hands-on video showing system news

Xiaomi announced MIUI 13 with several interesting new features for the system and today we can see some of the new features with a hands-on video posted by Lei Jun on Weibo and replicated on YouTube by the Xiaomiui channel. Check out now how new features such as the device control center will work in this new version.

As you can see below, Lei Jun starts by showing the Control Center of MIUI 13, which has received some visual improvements over the view in MIUI 12.5, such as adjustments to transparency and background blur, icons, new music controls, screen brightness plus an extra menu for device control.

The new device control menu is presented in bubbles that represent devices that can play media present on the smartphone. Lei Jun starts switching between speakers just by dragging a widget that represents the music playing on the cell phone. Switching from one device to another is almost instantaneous.

Afterwards, Xiaomi’s founder shows how it is possible to use the device control center to mirror the smartphone’s screen on a Chinese-made tablet, which can also be used to control the cell phone in real time.

MIUI 13 will be released for various Xiaomi devices in the coming months. Check if yours is eligible to upgrade here.