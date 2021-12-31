Monica’s Gang: Lessons | Understand the post-credits scene

From all the elements that came straight from the pages of the Monica’s Gang in lessons, a new live-action adaptation of the gang, perhaps none is as unusual as the appearance that appears in the post-credits scene. It’s a grateful surprise to fans, and a small nod to the franchise’s possible future.

After focusing its entire duration on Bairro do Limoeiro, the post-credits scene of Monica’s Gang: Lessons is one that moves away from the universe of the protagonists, and goes to another scenario very familiar to comic book fans: the countryside. Starting with the appearance of Dona Cotinha, lessons travels to the universe of Chico Bento, and can insert several easter eggs in a short sequence.

At the moment, Chico’s mother opens a letter that already comes from another familiar character, Zeca, cousin from the boy’s town. The camera then walks through the environment, passing several chickens (one of which is possibly Giselda, one of the family’s pets) until it finds the protagonist of this universe on top of a guava tree – probably Nhô Lau’s.

The moment says little about the possibilities for the future of the franchise, but questioned by the Omelet about a possible film by Chico Bento, Daniel Rezende it was mysterious: “If the [Turma da Mônica: Lições] is super good at the box office – because unfortunately our cinema depends on it – we may have many surprises in the near future”.

Monica’s Gang: Lessons is already playing in Brazilian cinemas.