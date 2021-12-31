Mortal Kombat Trilogy is being remade in UE5 by independent developer

The project is now a few years old and has a petition to draw the attention of Warner Bros.

Mortal Kombat Trilogy is without a doubt one of the franchise’s most beloved titles by fans. Released in 1996 for consoles at the time, the game was a success, mainly with the amount of fighters that the title offered. A group of developers wants to take this affection further, in the form of remake on Unreal Engine 5. Known as eyeballistic, the developer started working on the Mortal Kombat Trilogy remake a few years ago and it’s getting really interesting.

Before getting into the subject of work itself, let’s talk about the bureaucratic part. The developer has even had the Ed Boon support, creator of the franchise, but the problem is when it comes to who owns the rights to IP, Warner Bros. Games. The publisher is not interested in the project. stating that, commercially speaking, the game has chances of not doing well in sales and should not even reach 100,000 copies sold.

This contact with Warner Bros. Games would have been made in 2016, when Eyeballistic began work on remaking the Mortal Kombat Trilogy. His project started to gain prominence and fans who want to see the game in UE5 started a petition. The objective of the petition is to gather 25 thousand signatures and at this moment it is already over 15 thousand. Even if it hits the target, it would still be a very low sales number for a large publisher like Warner Bros. care.



The work itself continues to progress. The developer has already shared images and videos, even though the latter is without a fight, it gives us a sense of the movement of classic fighter poses. The Mortal Kombat Trilogy remake will support [email protected] and from the images and videos you can see the great definition in the fighters and scenarios. According to Eyeballistic, even the songs are being updated.

Today as a developer, Eyeballistic started as a group of Mortal Kombat fans and over the years has grown to become a developer with projects in production for next-gen consoles, as reported on the petition page.



There is a very early build available for testing. The version is still before the release of Unreal Engine 5 and initial development was being done on Unity Engine. The project looks promising and would be a game that I would particularly play a lot, as Mortal Kombat Trilogy is still my favorite. And you, what did you think of Eyeballistic’s work?

