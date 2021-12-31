Most investments lost to inflation in 2021; exceptions were Bitcoin and BDRs

There were some highs and many lows. In 2021, most investments lost to inflation, measured both by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) and by the IGP-M (General Market Price Index). The exceptions were Bitcoin and BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts), stock receipts of foreign companies listed in B3.

“There was a lot of expectation regarding a quick recovery of the global economies and with the end of the pandemic and the normalization of economic relations”, says Rafael Bevilacqua, chief strategist of Levante, in a report. “Part of it actually happened. However, throughout the year, investors had to live with unexpected movements in asset prices”, he says.

The news is bad for investors, because it means that it was more difficult to obtain a real return – above inflation – on investments. In practice, it represents how much the investor actually earned, ensuring the maintenance and growth of money’s purchasing power over time. Understand the importance of real return on investments by clicking here.

On the Stock Exchange, the Ibovespa, the main Brazilian stock index, fell by 11.93% in the year, marked by strong turmoil amid the perception of greater fiscal risks. With presidential elections ahead, in addition to the news about the pandemic and inflationary pressure here and around the world, the harbinger is one of continued volatility in 2022.

Performance, of course, was not uniform across stocks. There were highlights, such as the shares of companies of exporters – Embraer (EMBR3), for example, advanced more than 180% in the year, while shares of Braskem (BRKM5) rose more than 170%. On the other hand, for companies linked to domestic consumption, mainly with exposure to e-commerce, the year was bad, after having shone in 2020.

There have even been some attempts at “year-end rally” – among real estate funds, for example. After four months in the negative field, the IFIX – the index of the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange – rose 8.78% in December, the biggest monthly increase since December 2019. It gave investors encouragement. It was not enough, however, to reverse the losses of previous months (the index ended the year with a drop of 2.28%).

“The expectation of lower interest rates ahead and the significant discount with which the quotas of real estate funds were being negotiated represented an opportunity for new allocations”, assesses Rafaela Vitória, an analyst at Inter, in a report on FIIs.

Although recent inflation indices still indicate that the advance in prices remains strong, Rafaela foresees a slowdown from now on, with a consequent accommodation of interest rates. “We maintain our view that fewer Selic hikes will be needed in 2022, as inflation begins to decline and economic activity also continues to be weaker,” he says.

fixed income

Despite the rise in interest rates throughout the year, those who invested in conservative fixed-income investments were also unable to obtain a positive real return. The basic rate (Selic) rose from 2% a year in January and reached 9.25% in December. In accumulated terms, however, the CDI rate – the main reference for fixed income investments – was 4.35%.

Likewise, those who kept their money in savings also did not do well: the book yielded 2.99% in the year, even with the change in the form of remuneration precipitated by the increase in the Selic rate, as of December.

Those who sought protection against inflation in government bonds indexed to the IPCA had to contain their emotions. Due to the volatility of interest rates over the months, these securities devalued – the drop, on average, was 1.51% in the year, as shown by the result of the IMA-B, an index that tracks the prices of the IPCA+ Treasury bonds (Notes of the National Treasury Series B).

Those who kept the papers in their portfolio did not pocket this loss. It is good to remember that, if preserved until the maturity date, the inflation bonds yield exactly what was agreed on the investment date (a fixed rate plus the IPCA variation). Midway redemptions, however, are subject to market fluctuations because they are paid following the current trading prices of the securities.

Due to volatility in both equity and fixed income markets, multimarket funds – which invest shareholders’ money in different asset classes – struggled to deliver profitability. Many failed, as indicated by the result of the IHFA (Anbima Hedge Funds Index), which follows the category. On average, actively managed multimarket funds had accumulated gains of just 1.85% in 2021.

Exceptions to the rule

Among the financial applications listed by InfoMoney, those that managed to overcome inflation were Bitcoin and BDRs.

After gaining traction among retail investors in 2020 with the asset thesis uncorrelated to the traditional economy, Bitcoin has fallen into institutional favor. In 2021, the largest cryptocurrency in the world reached an all-time high of US$ 69,000 in November.

Some analysts believed it could reach $100,000 later this year — but when it comes to cryptocurrencies, volatility is the name of the game. Since the record price, the market mood turned and took Bitcoin to less than $50,000. Still, the accumulated gain in 2021 was around 60%.

BDRs yielded an average of 33.65% in the year, as shown by the BDRX, an index that follows the shares. The good performance of foreign stocks is also reflected in the performance of American stock indices, which hit record after record in recent months.

With extensive programs to stimulate the economy, the United States managed to recover a good part of the losses caused by the pandemic – the unemployment rate in the country dropped to just over 4%, while the expectation is that the GDP will end the year with an advance of 5 .6%, according to the Conference Board. The same was seen in other markets.

