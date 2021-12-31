MSC ship passenger reports no isolation inspection for those who tested positive for Covid-19 | sea ​​port

A female passenger on the MSC Splendida ship reported to the g1 that there is no surveillance of isolation and use of masks for people who tested positive for Covid-19 on board. The vessel changed its initial route and docked in a hurry at the Port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, this Thursday (30), after 78 cases of the disease were confirmed.

Psychologist Ana Carolina de Carvalho, 37, and her mother Maria Natalia de Carvalho, 82, are passengers on the cruise and tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday (29). In an interview with g1, the psychologist said that, despite having received a letter informing them that they are infected by the virus and advising that they remain isolated in the cabin, there is no inspection of the ship.

“They don’t say anything. Not even when people enter the isolation ward. They just ignore it,” he says.

Ana Carolina explains that, with the outbreak of the disease on board, passengers were separated by floors. Those who tested positive are on one floor. Those who tested negative, but had contact with those who tested positive, stay on another floor, and those who tested negative and had no contact with those who tested positive, on another floor. Passengers who did not undergo tests are also in another sector.

However, despite the separation, the psychologist says that there is no inspection of what happens inside the ship. “Security is very weak. On the days when I wasn’t tested positive, I got lost and entered the isolation ward by mistake. There’s no warning and they don’t lock the doors,” he says.

“Besides people don’t respect, they still don’t supervise”, points out the passenger.

The psychologist comments that if measures are not taken, it may soon happen that everyone on the ship will test positive for the disease. In addition, she says that there is a lot of crowding, that the rules for preventing the disease are not followed and that she feels a lack of available alcohol gel. “We should never have trusted. They’re not doing the basics of security protocol. We should never have come,” he concludes.

