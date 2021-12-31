Murilo Huff vents after Maurílio’s death: ‘Taken by fear’ – Entertainment

Murilo Huff, ex-boyfriend of Marília Mendonça, used social media to vent, in the early hours of this Thursday (30th), after the death of the singer Maurílio. Through Twitter, the countryman spoke about the sadness of the moment.

“Going to sleep with a knot in my chest. Each day more filled with various uncertainties and fears. May we not lose faith and the will to keep fighting. Hand in hand. Take care, gang. You two will never be forgotten. I love you forever. “, wrote the musician.

going to sleep with a knot in my chest… each day more filled with uncertainties and fears. May we not lose faith and the will to continue fighting  take care of yourself, class — Murilo Huff (@murilohuff) December 30, 2021

The countryman also gained support from fans. “When you feel sad with your fears, think of Leozinho, who is the light of your life. He, yes, will give you all the fuel and all the strength for you to continue on your path”, wrote a follower.

“I know that it’s more difficult for you to receive such news, especially since you’ve just lost someone so important in your life. God will give you the strength to move forward,” said another.