Mutan, from Final Fantasy XV, prepares “great remake for PS5”

After working on character model design for Atelier, Blue Reflection and Final Fantasy XV, studio Mutan Insight is preparing a “high-end RPG remake for PS5”. The developer is looking for a number of developers for the project.

More precisely in FF XV, the company dealt directly with the “Ardyn Episode”, DLC with additional campaign of the title. Now, the focus is on hiring the following professionals to launch such an important title for Sony’s next-gen console:

Movement Designer (3D);

Artistic Director (3D);

Scene Designer (3D);

Character Designer (2D);

As described in the job offers, the work refers to “the remake of an undisclosed next generation RPG for PlayStation 5” with “development using the Unreal Engine 5 as a graphics engine”. Experience in motion capture recordings and cutscene editing is required.

While we haven’t found the IP name, we can only imagine what the possible remakes would be. The community yearns for several like Chrono Cross and even the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake. What’s your bet?

Final Fantasy XV has influence on PS5 exclusive production

What worked in Final Fantasy XV will appear in Forspoken. According to co-director Takefumi Terada, Frey Holland’s adventure will have reused elements from the Noctis saga. See more details here!