Naples Town Hall Christmas Tree Stolen for the Second Time – 12/30/2021

The Christmas tree at the City Council headquarters in Naples, Italy, was stolen for the second time in just over 10 days.

According to the website “Fanpage”, the tree was found last Wednesday (29) in an abandoned building, but completely destroyed by robbers.

Images of the theft of the Christmas tree in Naples, Italy. Image: Reproduction

The building area has been closed off by local authorities and the police are trying to find those responsible for the case, who set fire to the pine tree.

“They stole the City Council’s Christmas tree again. These episodes need to be taken seriously, because Naples is a splendid city, but very difficult. It takes a firm hand to guide it,” wrote Catello Maresca, former center candidate. right to city mayor.

The robbery was allegedly carried out by four hooded and armed people, according to the politician. The City Council’s first Christmas tree, however, disappeared on December 17 and has not been found.

Other similar robberies took place in Naples in non-institutional locations. Police suspect that the wood was destined for the traditional bonfires of Sant’Antonio Abate, which light up the city at this time of year.