Neobanks grow in cards, but still stay away from banks – Economy

Still far from the big banks, fintechs continue to advance in the world of credit cards. In the third quarter, Nubank and C6 saw the financial volume handled with their real and virtual cards grow 91.3% and 1.496%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2020. At Inter, transactions jumped 209% and at Pan, 102.5%. With a smaller customer base and, in general, with lower income than banks, neobanks have evidently large percentage growths. Maintaining the trend, however, the dispute for the most profitable consumers will intensify and change levels as early as 2022. Better positioned, Nubank accounted for 6.7% of transactions carried out from July to September, the fifth largest share among institutions from the country.

As a result, Nubank already surpasses Caixa Econômica Federal, which accounted for 2.9% of the volume of transactions in the period. However, it is still far from the closest major competitor, Santander Brasil, which had a 12.4% market share.

The first three positions were taken by Itaú (29.3%), Bradesco (13.6%) and Banco do Brasil (13.1%). Owner of almost a third of the market alone, in addition to the brand itself, Itaú also owns Credicard. The survey was carried out by the payment monitoring company CardMonitor.

This report was published on Broadcast+ on December 29, at 8:15 am.

