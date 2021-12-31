Neoenergia (NEOE3) – Royalties for use of the Neoenergia brand, by Daniel Nigri

At the close of the market on 12/29/2021, Iberdrola, the indirect controller of the company Neoenergia, code NEOE3, here in Brazil, approved a license agreement for the use of the controller’s trademarks registered with the INPI.

The notice determines that each fiscal year Iberdrola is paid the amount corresponding to 0.9% of the Adjusted Net Operating Revenue of each of the respective Licensees in the previous year, less costs with the purchase of energy and fuel, in addition to deducting costs of construction, this part has to do with the current IFRS that places part of Capex as Revenue and costs.

In another part of the statement it says that the minimum amount to be paid in the form of royalties is 0.25% of the Net Operating Revenue of the previous year. And, exclusively for the year 2021, the calculation of royalties due to Iberdrola will be between 03/15/2021 and 12/31/2021.

Using the company’s own data that we can access in the Results Center, click here we can see the following numbers.

In the consolidated numbers, the company registered in 9 months of 2021, a net operating income of R$ 29.7 billion. Considering that CEB was consolidated in the middle of the year and that there was an increase in the price of energy in the same period, I imagine that the year ends with a net income of BRL 40 billion, which represents a minimum annual payment of BRL 100 millions. Remembering that in this first year the effect starts on 03/15/2021.

To perform the most reliable calculation, we will use the company’s general data on energy purchase costs, construction costs and fuel costs.

In the first 9 months of the year, the cost of purchasing energy was R$12.2 billion excluding PIS COFINS credits, or R$15.9 billion including charges. The notice to the market only mentions costs with the purchase of energy, not making it clear whether the charges for this purchase would be added or not. Let’s consider that the charges will be added together, which will reduce the royalties paid to Iberdrola.

Source – Neoenergy

The second cost that will be excluded from Net Revenue is the cost of fuel, which in the image below shows that in 9 months it represented R$426 million.

Source – Neoenergy

And finally, the construction costs of the concession’s infrastructure in the amount of R$ 3 billion and R$ 1.39 billion refer to the construction cost of the distributors and transmission companies, respectively.

Here I still have doubts whether the transmission lines will also have brands and pay royalties, which would be quite ridiculous in my opinion, but I prefer to consider them in full.

In a simple calculation of the first 9 months of 2021 we have the following:

Net Operating Revenue – R$29.7 billion

Cost of Electric Energy – R$15.9 billion

Fuel cost – R$0.426 billion

Construction cost – R$4.389 billion

Total due for calculation of royalties – R$8.985 billion

0.9% of the above amount is R$80.8 million in 9 months, or approximately R$110 million to R$115 million in 12 months already considering the increase in tariffs and the recent consolidation of CEB.

The impact on current net income is around 2.5%, considering that the net income attributed to controllers is R$3.29 billion and the value of royalties of R$80.8 million. If we consider that the expense with royalties will reduce income tax, we will have an impact close to a 2.1% reduction in the profit to pay Iberdrola.

Opinion:

According to the statement that can be accessed at this link, click here, Iberdrola grants direct licensing of the brands to the Licensed parent companies and, therefore, it is fully entitled to the royalty amounts.

The first question that comes to my mind is whether consumers in Bahia, formerly Coelba, or Pernambuco, formerly Celpe, or Cosern, Elektro, or even the newcomer CEB, will be using more energy because of the brand?

The second question is: In a world that Neoenergia itself talks about ESG projects. I even put the company’s sustainability report here and ask you to click here and read pages 24 to 27, when the company itself talks about Corporate Governance. Has the company forgotten that the “G” in ESG stands for Governance? Or was the pressure from the controller too strong to tear up the report?

Finally, the third and last issue is a parallel with Klabin, where the Klabin Family, which recently ended a process of many decades in which it received royalties for the use of the brand annually, stopped receiving, but issued a percentage of shares for the family become a shareholder of the company.

Will Iberdrola in the future “agree to stop receiving royalties” by receiving new shares and increasing its stake, which currently stands at 52.45%?

I’ll end by saying that I keep NEOE3’s shares cheap, but they will certainly have a downward target price revision, after all the risk related to governance has increased. I also hope that this issue does not become “fashionable” in the energy sector to receive royalties for the use of brands by the parent companies, because there are many companies controlled by foreign groups such as CPFL, Energias do Brasil, or AES Brasil.

Learn about other analyzes and suggestions for stocks, real estate funds, asset portfolios and videos about finance and investments on the “Today’s tip“.

Want to learn more about our Small Caps recommended portfolio plan with weekly reports and monthly monitoring for subscribers, then click here

Disclosure

Prepared by the independent analyst Daniel Isaac Nigri CNPI 1810, this report is for the exclusive use of its recipient.

This study is based on information available to the public on the IR websites of the analyzed or compared companies, which are considered reliable on the date of publication.

The opinions expressed herein are subject to change as they are estimates based on fundamentals and future projections that may or may not occur.

This report does not represent an offer to trade securities or other financial instruments.

The analysis, information and investment strategies have the sole purpose of fostering debate between the responsible analyst and the recipients. Recipients must therefore develop their own analyzes and strategies (ie, “walk on their own two feet” and have common sense).

Additional information about any companies, securities or other financial instruments discussed herein may be obtained upon request, and will be archived for 5 years as determined by CVM.

The analyst responsible for preparing this report declares, pursuant to Resolution 20/2021, which replaced CVM Instruction 598/18, that the recommendations in the analysis report solely and exclusively reflect his/her personal opinion and were prepared independently.

Analyst Daniel Isaac Nigri CNPI is primarily responsible for the content of the report and for compliance with Resolution 20/2021, which replaced ICVM Instruction 598.

IT IS NOT A RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL

*This text does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Portal

Small Caps

If you also want to write on our Portal, send your text

to [email protected] In addition to the text, we need your signature, with

name and qualification. We reserve the right to decide which texts we will or

not publish.

Follow our social networks

Twitter: www.twitter.com/portalsmallcaps

Instagram: www.instagram.com/portalsmallcaps