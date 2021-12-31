Netflix launches this week (12/31/2021)

2021 ends on Netflix the way every subscriber likes it: with many marathons of new series, new movies and new episodes to check out. Literally within 45 minutes of the second half, the most popular streaming service in the world brings a long list of releases with hotly anticipated news. And, as usual, the Canaltech brings you everything that happened again during the week.

We started the list with a national and completely new film in the catalog: Lulli, with Larissa Manoela. After the success of Airplane mode, the actress returns for another Netflix original feature, playing a young and ambitious medical student who dreams of being the best surgeon in the world, leaving nothing and no one in the way — not even her new ex-boyfriend.

But one day her world turns upside down when she is electrocuted by an electromagnetic resonance machine and begins to hear other people’s thoughts. A plot very similar to What Women Like, but that promises to have fun.

Another one of these among Netflix releases is The Times Square Killer, a miniseries that is definitely worth playing. Serving as a second season to documentary Crime scene, the plot follows firefighters answering a call from a run-down hotel in Times Square, in December 1979.

What they discover amidst the smoke and ash is shocking even to the most seasoned homicide detectives in New York: the event sets off the pursuit of a serial killer who took advantage of call girls from that region.

Mixing drama and comedy, anxious people is another interesting miniseries released in the Netflix catalog. The production has attracted subscribers to the platform by the story that follows a failed thief: after trying to rob a bank with no money, he ends up taking eight hostages during a visit to an apartment for sale.

When he finally gives up, two troubled cops, Jack and Jim, who also happen to be father and son, break into the apartment. There’s only one problem: the kidnapper has simply disappeared.

Still talking about series, another new feature this week is kitz, German production with a teenage plot and good doses of drama and romance. A year after the tragic death of her brother, Lisi, a 19-year-old girl from the tourist town of Kitzbühel, begins to hang out with a Munich clique, which brings its party world to the luxury ski resort each season.

But before long, it all goes downhill when Lisi discovers what’s behind the facade of glamour, money and hedonism. And the consequences are devastating.

Yes, the series are the big stars of this week on Netflix. AND queer eye, one of the most beloved titles on the platform, is back with new episodes in Texas!

In this new season, the Fab Five is looking for more people who need to give their lives a facelift. See how the magic touch of these experts transforms the lives of selected Texans into new episodes ready for you to marathon.

And to close the list of Netflix releases for the week, Snake Kai it is also back in its fourth season, the first produced 100% by the service. This time, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos team up to defeat John Kreese’s Cobra Kai in the Regional U-18 Karate Tournament, and whoever loses will have to hang up their kimono. All Valley has never been so disputed… and among the many tricks that Kreese has up his sleeve, one of them is a true trauma of Daniel LaRusso: Terry Silver.

These were just a few recommendations of what to watch on this final stretch of 2021 and the first weekend of 2022, but there’s still a lot more news awaiting you on Netflix. Check out the full list below.

