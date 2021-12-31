Netflix Targets Oscar with Mystery, Disturbance and Olivia Colman in New Movie · TV News

Queen Elizabeth, from The Crown, and teacher Leda, from The Lost Daughter, have three points in common: they are both played by Olivia Colman, they are protagonists of Netflix productions and they do not consider themselves the best mothers in the world. While the first, the public already knew it well in the four seasons of the series, the second will become more familiar from this Friday (31), in the film The Lost Daughter, which debuts on the streaming platform. The attraction tells the story of a woman with her mothering issues, her mysterious past and her disturbing present.

The Lost Daughter is an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Elena Ferrante, a very successful Italian writer with her Neapolitan tetralogy, a series of books that gave rise to HBO’s My Brilliant Friend series. The Netflix film also marks the debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal as a director.

The protagonist of the story is Leda, a woman in her late 40s, professor of Literature, who is going on a holiday on a heavenly Greek island. Until a large Italian family arrives at the place to disturb her peace.

Quickly, Leda becomes almost a family voyeur, observing the relationships of couples, in-laws, brothers-in-law, parents and children. A very pretty woman, Nina (Dakota Johnson), and her little girl Elena, a girl of about four or five, catch her attention especially.

At first, the little girl gets lost on the beach, and Leda helps to find her. Afterwards, the girl loses her doll, and the protagonist plays some part in this case as well.

The story leads the viewer to Leda’s perceptions. Nina and Elena’s relationship is a great trigger for the central character to remember her own relationship with her daughters, more than 20 years ago, which went through crises, separations and guilt. Flashback scenes show her past as a family. “I’m not a natural mother,” says the teacher.

At present, the interactions between Leda and Nina are also mysterious and confusing, both for them and for the audience. It’s hard to know what’s going on in the protagonist’s head and heart, and both actress and director don’t make this job any easier. Leda also talks and even flirts with the men of the village where she is staying, which helps the spectator to be curious about the end of this story.

“Leda does something really abhorrent. And yet we relate to her, we understand her. We had experiences, feelings, desires and thoughts like hers,” said Maggie Gyllenhaal in an interview with Netflix’s Queue magazine.

With conduct that makes the public always uncomfortable, A Lost Daughter puts Netflix in the search for the Oscar. According to Variety magazine, Dakota Johnson can garner a nomination for her performance, as does Olivia Colman, who already has a best actress trophy for A Favorita (2018). Maggie is also tipped to receive awards season recognition for her directorial debut.

The Lost Daughter premiered in movie theaters on the 17th and will be available to Netflix subscribers starting this Friday.