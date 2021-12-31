New electric Chery QQ is launched for the equivalent of R$ 26,100

The new Chery QQ Ice Cream has been officially launched in China. Chery’s electric microcar that was recently unveiled was already on pre-sale in the Asian country and now hits the market in three trim versions priced between 29,900 and 43,900 yuan, equivalent to R$26,100 to R$38,400 in a conversion direct.

At the same time, the Chinese brand announced that it is preparing an offensive to launch new electric cars. It is reported that new large-scale electrified vehicles are in full development and are due to be introduced by the fourth quarter of 2023.

But back to the launch of the electric QQ, it is another model of the brand to compete in the new (and popular) segment of micro electric cars in China, where the GM-Wulling Mini EV is the absolute champion of sales so far.

With versions names that refer to sweets, QQ Ice Cream is available to the Chinese in finishes that can be freely translated as Pudding, Cone and Sundae.

In terms of size, Chery’s urban stroller measures 2,980 mm in length, 1,496 mm in width and 1,637 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,960 mm.

The back follows the pattern of the front and focuses on creating a layered feel. The rear of the car adopts an optical assembly with polygonal lights with the inner part featuring a U-shaped cavity, which gives it a unique profile.

The interior design is mainly based on a simple and practical style, with contrasting stitching in the finishes and upholstery. The steering wheel is two-spoke and multifunctional, while the seats are sportier looking.

Like a micro car, interior space is somewhat sacrificed, especially to guarantee the space of the front seats, so the reach of the rear seat is very limited. Also, if you need a trunk, you’ll have to fold down the rear seat backrests.

In terms of propulsion, the new Chery QQ Ice Cream is equipped with an electric motor that delivers 27 horsepower (20 kW) and maximum torque of 8.6 kgfm. The three versions are equipped with lithium iron phosphate batteries, the Pudim and Cone versions have 9.6 kWh and a range of 120 km NEDC. In the case of the Sundae model, the capacity is 13.9 kWh, and the autonomy is 170 km by the same standard.

Photos: AutoHome