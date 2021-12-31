Petrobras announced on Wednesday (29) that it had made some occasional adjustments to its diesel sales prices for distributors. The changes are seven reductions of R$10 per cubic meter (m³) (R$0.010 /liter) and an increase of R$8 per m³ (R$0.008/liter). The adjustments took effect yesterday (28).

Reductions of R$ 10 /m³ occurred in S10 diesel prices in Ribeirão Preto (SP), Uberaba and Uberlândia (both in MG) and Brasília (DF); and also in S500 diesel prices in Ribeirão Preto (SP), Uberaba and Uberlândia (MG). The increase of R$ 8/m³ was made in S10 diesel prices in Senador Canedo (GO), with maintenance of S500 diesel prices in that location.

The company also recalled that since last November it has been offering distributors the option of delivering gasoline, S10 and S500 diesel in Vila do Conde (PA) by sea. The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in January 2022.

According to Petrobras, these actions aim to increase the efficiency of operations and the company’s competitiveness in a competitive environment.