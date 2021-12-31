New movie by Turma da Mônica bets on the maturity of the characters

posted on 12/30/2021 06:10 / updated on 12/30/2021 07:59



(credit: Laura Siervi/Disclosure)

Since it was created by Maurício de Sousa, Turma da Mônica has followed the childhood of millions of Brazilians. Mônica, Cebolinha, Cascão and Magali are like old friends of everyone who grew up reading the comic books of this little group. Today these four children are back for another adventure in cinemas, once again played by the quartet formed respectively by Giulia Benite, Kevin Vechiatto, Gabriel Moreira and Laura Rauseo, with the feature Monica’s Gang — Lessons.

The film, successor to Monica’s Gang — Ties, is based on a homonymous comic written by Lu and Vitor Cafaggi. The story revolves around the maturation of the group of friends who, after getting ready at school, are separated by their parents and forced to face the greatest fears and insecurities. It is a production about the transition phase in which children need to let go of old habits and break into a bigger world than they are used to.

“In this sequel, we are dealing with issues that are more internal, more emotional and more personal conflicts”, says the film’s director, Daniel Rezende. He believes that, in the new feature, he could delve into the characters in a different way. “From the moment you separate this group, they have to deal with issues they hadn’t dealt with before. We didn’t see them in the comics dealing with this. It’s a more emotional, sensory, emotional and internalized situation,” he adds.

In the new feature, the protagonists begin to question what might be its main characteristics. Why does Magali eat too much? What is Cascão’s problem with water? How to solve the Cebolinha speech issue? How long will Monica go out with the stuffed rabbit Samson? These are the questions that permeate the trajectory of the main characters throughout the film and that serve, at the same time, as tools to introduce courageous concepts into the history of Turma da Mônica. “We raised issues that are not being discussed in Brazilian children’s and children’s dramaturgy. We talk about anxiety and phobia, for example, in a complex way, with the characters we grew up reading”, explains the filmmaker.

“Art is one of the ways we understand life. It doesn’t matter, it could be entertainment, but it has a slice of the world and an understanding of life there”, believes Rezende. “So, there’s nothing better than in a movie by Turma da Mônica, an icon of pop culture, being able to talk to children, being able to form an audience and make children think and reflect on very important issues, such as maturing, and that growing up is part of life and the world is much bigger than just the neighborhood of Limoeiro in the comics”, he completes.

However, no other film showed as much Bairro do Limoeiro as Turma da Mônica — Lessons. It is possible to see on the screen a multitude of characters from Maurício de Sousa interacting. Additions such as Do Contra, Franjinha, Marina, Milena, Tina, Rolo and even the cat Mingau are presented for the first time in live-action. “It’s a huge responsibility, because you never know exactly how you’re going to print on screen,” says the director, who discovered the formula for adapting these new characters to the big screen. “I needed to please millions of fans, but not forgetting that I’m one of them. So I wouldn’t be satisfied if I didn’t do a job that I didn’t recognize the characters,” he recalls. Daniel says the result was positive. “In the few sessions that I went with children, it is very beautiful to see their reaction of happiness because they recognized it. They are seeing characters that they created in their own heads and are approving”, he guarantees.

Future

Daniel Rezende was very successful with Lições’ predecessor and hopes that he will achieve the same result with the 2021 debut. However, he prefers not to project too much of what is to come. “THE lessons we only managed to do it after the Ties it was a success and any other film in this universe will only be possible if Lições is a success”, points out the filmmaker, who expects good returns from the new film. “I hope the film is a success, that Brazilians see themselves in history and people can make more and more films”, he adds.

Even with the realistic tone, he does not stop thinking about the possibility of a fruitful future for the stories of Maurício de Sousa Produções, after all, the film has a post-credits scene. “We have the greatest desire in the world to make this universe, expand this franchise to many films”, points out the director.

Critique / Monica’s Gang — Lessons ###

Bittersweet pranks

Great success in 2019, the movie version for Mauricio de Sousa’s creations again proves to be right, with the support of a graphic novel signed by Vitor and Lu Caffagi. Previously prospecting for themes such as bullying and overcoming fear, Thiago Dottori’s script, which is now reinforced by Mariana Zatz (from the streaming series Nobody’s watching), is traced by the arrival of maturity and the dilemmas arising from the growth of the characters, everything with the perception that actions necessarily generate consequences.

The friendships formed at Escola do Limoeiro will be at risk, in particular, due to the lack of control of Magali, Mônica and company’s parents, all of whom are not very skilled in dealing with the slips of the kids, who skip classes. The lessons to be learned concern leaving the comfort zone. Learning extends to the characters’ detachment from small vices and to the perception of eternal learning in daily school life. A very contemporary concept that links art to the capacity of people to unite is also emerging.

Among many tricks to keep from getting wet, Cascão (Gabriel Morteira) interacts with a character who almost steals the film: Do Contra (Vinícius Higo, great fun on paper). Airing the new feature with the presence of new characters (in which Tina played by Isabelle Drummond stand out) is a good resource used by the creative team.

Seeing Mônica (Giulia Benite) downcast also brings newness to the plot, which, once again betting on a disappearance situation, almost incurs a repetition in relation to the first film. Aspects of rupture in everyday life, nostalgic punctuations and the occasional vibrancy of Mauricio de Sousa’s gang, in which Kevin Vechiatto is still highlighted as Cebolinha, emphasize the uniqueness of the new feature. (Ricardo Daehn)