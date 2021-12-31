New Year, healthy home: find out how the environment influences your well-being – 12/30/2021

Have you ever had the feeling that you couldn’t focus on something or produce the way you wanted to because the environment you were in was messy or uncomfortable? Well, know that environmental conditions have immediate effects on physical and mental health. Psychology experts call this the person-environment relationship.

“It’s all the ways in which the environments influence our feelings, thoughts and behaviors and, in the other direction, all the ways in which these feelings, thoughts and behaviors affect the environments around us”, explains the architect and master in psychology Maíra Longhinotti Felippe, professor at UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina).

According to her, this is a connection that comprises not one, but multiple modes of relationship, which vary according to the individual, social group and cultural, political and economic context.

When talking about the main person-environment relationship, that is, our home, the reflection on the emotional state is even more evident, as the place we live in is part of us or, as the artist, architect and ecologist, Friedenreich Hundertwasse conceptualized. (1928-2000, Austria), “our home is our third skin”—he considered the first skin the epidermis itself and the second the clothing.

As the feeling of well-being results from a correspondence between what is expected of the environment and what the environment really is or offers, the greater the identification with the place, consequently, the better the sensation. “We all have our own ‘internal pattern’ of reference for what environments are or should be. This is what we call place identity. It’s like an aspect of our own personal identity: there are characteristics that define us as a person, just as there are characteristics that define what we expect or want from an environment”, explains Felippe.

The designer from Rio de Janeiro Moacir Moreira Gomes, 55, for example, appreciates the minimalist style of living and took advantage of a phase of change in his personal life to put into practice his desire to have fewer things and gain more space, thus creating a greater identification with his home: “After my separation, just over three years ago, I decided to stop buying books and DVDs, in addition to using household items, clothes, including bed and bath, and shoes until I really needed to buy new ones. nothing on impulse”.

Moacir reduced his consumption and “cleaned” the bookcase, donating the titles he was sure he would never read again. “I’m still attached to some objects, but I feel that this change in thinking and attitude directly impacts my quality of life, my budget and my health”, he says.

He considers himself an organized person and the changes he has adopted, getting rid of things that are no longer necessary, reflect this and reinforce the feeling of well-being, since his style provides a more orderly and clean house.

Is mess always bad?

Although some people, like Moacir, need an environment in order to have quality of life, psychiatrist Vera Garcia says that there are those who can find themselves in their messes and live well like this. While there are others who show exaggerated concern with tidying and/or cleanliness, to the point of feeling profound discomfort if something is out of place.

According to her, extremes are never good. “There are individuals who, because they perceive an inability to organize themselves, are immobilized, causing damage to their professional, social and family life. At the other extreme, there are those people who demonstrate exaggerated concern with tidying and/or cleanliness, feeling profound ill- be if something is out of place. Often, they are people with obsessive traits or who suffer from OCD, obsessive-compulsive disorder.”

The question is to identify how well we are in our home, that is, how much we actually feel in our “third skin”. When the answer to this question is no, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and adopt changes with the objective of achieving a better quality of life. That’s what Carol Ferraz, 30, did, a confirmed former messie, who now works in São Paulo as a master consultant for the Marie Kondo Method, the Japanese woman who is a world reference in organization.

Before changing his professional trajectory, Ferraz worked in the communication area of ​​a large company, until an episode that seemed to be trivial —losing the house key— made her identify the importance of adopting permanent changes and for the better. The fact is that it wasn’t just a key — the lost object was accompanied by sentimental value: “Along with it, I had a medallion identifying my deceased puppy, two much-loved key chains and a time-turner.”

This was the click that she needed to put a stop to her reputation for being a mess. Then, he immersed himself in the subject with Marie Kondo and related the theme of organization with the subjects of the postgraduate course in semiotics and psychoanalysis, which he was taking at the time. Throughout the process, he reorganized his own house and walked towards an identity of a place that best corresponded to the new Carol Ferraz that emerged: “when I finished, I just thought: how much easier life has become!”.

The entire enterprise even inspired the name of his website: “Where I left it”. And upon receiving feedback from her clients, after seeing the house reorganized thanks to her guidance, Carol seems to hear the echo of her first step in this new journey. “They usually say that everything has become simpler, easier. It’s as if life started to move. People enter the process thinking they’re going to organize the wardrobe, but, with driving, they end up taking the feelings out of the drawers”.

new year, new house

Our home is the most intimate environment for us, as psychologist Denis Barros de Carvalho, professor at UFPI (Federal University of Piauí) explains: “The home is a special environment, as it is the space of intimacy, which means, between other things, being yourself, without worrying too much about society’s expectations about what you should be. It is a space invested with affection and, like people, it can also change a lot, becoming different from what it once was. day”.

And for those who were already thinking about giving that priority to the organization at home, freeing up spaces in drawers and closets, with the arrival of this new year, he leaves a tip here: “We must preserve the memory of good things that are fixed in the space where we live and, at the same time, take the opportunity to change the environment (furniture, wall painting), because by changing the environment it is possible to assimilate what changes are possible, necessary and, in certain circumstances, produce pleasant results”.