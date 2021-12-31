New Year’s Eve parties can happen with rain throughout Ceará

This Friday, the 31st, which ends the year 2021, will have rainy weather throughout the day. According to the Ceará Meteorology and Water Resources Foundation (Funceme), the forecast is for rain in practically the entire state, mainly in the afternoon and evening in the macro-regions of Cariri, southern Sertão Central, Inhamuns and Ibiapaba.

The agency says that there are great chances of rain records on New Year’s Eve and throughout the night of the first day of 2022. The predicted rains will occur due to areas of instability, as well as due to local effects, such as temperature, relief and moisture.

As Funceme had indicated in its Weather Bulletins, rain forecasts for Thursday, 30, were confirmed. Rains were recorded in at least 86 municipalities, reaching all macro-regions. The data are partial and were released this Friday morning.

The city of Tauá, for example, registered rainfall above the state average, images shared on social networks show a Dam, located between the Bom Jesus and Ramadinha communities, in the district of Barra Nova, bleeding. Heavy rains in the region may have reached 120 mm, but there is no official confirmation.

Since December 24th, Funceme has registered rainfall in more than 150 municipalities in Ceará.

In the interior, the cities with the highest rainfall are: Cedar, with 120mm; Jaguaribe, 105 mm; Icon, 100mm; Iracema and Meruoca, both with 84mm. Data correspond to the Christmas weekend and beginning of the week.

The agency informed that the rain warnings cannot be confused with rain warnings issued by the Civil Defense. “A warning is not an alert, and the Civil Defense is the one who makes the alert and the warnings are the meteorological bodies. Warnings are simply forecasts, let’s say, a little stronger in light of favorable rain scenarios”, explained Funceme’s Communication Department.

For Saturday, January 1st, the International Holiday of the World Fellowship, rains can occur throughout the day in the Central, South and East regions of the state, while on the coastal strip, the predicted rains tend to happen at dawn/morning and returning at night time.

