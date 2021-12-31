New Zealand does a light show, and Australia a fireworks show to celebrate the New Year; see how 2022 is received around the world | World

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the New Year began quietly in New Zealand: there was no official fireworks display in Auckland, New Zealand. The country put on a light show in place of the fireworks.

In Australia there was a traditional spectacle, with fireworks near Sydney Harbor and the city’s Opera House.

Australians lined up to ensure a good spot to see the fireworks. Prime Minister Scott Morrisson said they should enjoy the evening.

Fireworks display marks the arrival of 2022 in Australia

In Asian countries, parties were either canceled or made in smaller versions.

In South Korea, a bell ringing ceremony was canceled for the second year in a row. The government recently extended the social distancing rules.

In Tokyo, Japan, celebrations were banned in the Shibuya district. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged people to wear masks and limit the number of visits at home.

In China, there were cancellations of year-end parties.

In Indonesia, not only is there no forecast for parties, but 11 roads were closed.

In countries like France, the United Kingdom and Malaysia, where there are usually fireworks at iconic buildings like the Arc de Triomphe, Big Ben and the Petronas Towers, respectively, there will be no show.

In New York there will be an event, but with a restricted audience – the crowd will be equivalent to 25% the size of the traditional capacity in Times Square, where the New Year’s parties take place. To enter, you will need to show proof of vaccination, wear a mask and respect social distance.