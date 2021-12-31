news planned for Brazil

While Jeep and Fiat had a busy 2021, Renault as well as Volkswagen crossed this year in a very subtle way, with very little news. The diamond brand also suffered from a lack of components in the industry, but managed to release two of the three cars expected for this year: Captur 1.3 turbo and the new Zoe. But what about the new Kwid? Expected for 2021, the subcompact will be delayed a bit, however the wait should be worth it.

With that, Renault’s launch lineup for the next year to come will receive the new Kwid, which will get a nice smack in the Indian model’s stylish look, as well as engine upgrades. Also on the launch calendar is the new Duster with a 1.3 turbo engine, which will certainly be one of the brand’s main innovations for 2022, as well as the new Duster Oroch – which will also receive the most modern propeller. The 100% electric Kwid is also confirmed and will have the mission of being the cheapest with this type of propulsion in the country. Going to commercial models, the new van Master is expected.

Here is Renault’s most important launch for 2022: the new Kwid! As you may have seen in Motor1.com, the subcompact was scheduled to be presented in December, but the model ended up being delayed a little and will finally be revealed in January. Its look is no longer a secret, as in the last picture we published here it was possible to see that its bodywork will have the same style as the Indian Kwid, that is, with headlights divided into two sections, with the main lens being positioned a little lower on the front, while the LED daytime headlamps will be in the traditional position.

Going to the rear, the only changes will be for the headlamps, these with the same shape, but with a new interior design and LED lights. New reflectors in the corners of the bumper are also expected, while in profile the novelty will be even for the new hubcaps. Inside, the subcompact will not have drastic changes: it will only have a new steering wheel with a thinner rim and a round central part, while the instrument panel will receive digital dials. A new 8-inch screen media center with updated system will also arrive.

Renault Kwid 2022 spotted in Paraná

In addition to the slap in the external look and cabin less spartan than the current model, the Kwid will rise a bit to the plate when it wins the 1.0 SCe engine from the Sandero, as determined by Quatro Rodas magazine. In this case, the thruster yields 82 hp and 10.5 kgfm, a nice leap compared to the current 1.0 of 70 hp and 9.8 kgfm, which will leave the scene for the subcompact to adapt to the new Proconve L7 rules. With greater power and torque, the new Kwid will also receive gears with longer ratios, which will help reduce consumption. Standard traction and stability controls should also paint in the area, brand shot to anticipate future safety rules in the country.

With these new features that debut at the beginning of 2022, the Kwid will have a greater importance for Renault, as the Sandero shows signs of tiredness with the age of the project, besides which it currently survives with two versions: S Edition and GT Line, with the sports version RS Finale saying goodbye this month. In the accumulated sales until November, the entire Sandero range sold only 11,666 units against 46,143 units of the Kwid, according to Fenabrave.

Long awaited for Brazil, the Duster 1.3 turbo should finally debut in 2022. That’s because the current generation sold in the country since the beginning of 2020 was to have already appeared with the turbo engine, but the French brand preferred to grant this honor to the cousin Captur – which debuted the 1.3 turbo of up to 170 hp and 27.5 kgfm of torque in July this year. Despite this, the Captur seems to have not yet hit the market, so much so that its sales are still below Duster.

With that, it is to be imagined, when Duster wins the new 170 1.3 turbo engine, its sales should take off even more in the Brazilian market. Currently, the SUV with the most robust proposal from Renault sells practically twice as much as the Captur, that with its 1.6-aspirated engine with 120 hp. In November, data from Fenabrave show that Duster sold 1,764 units against 834 for Captur.

But it is worth paying attention to the positioning of the Duster 1.3 turbo in Brazil, which may receive a “softer” calibration on the supercharged engine, like the Argentine Duster 1.3 turbo which has 155 hp and 25.49 kgfm of torque, or 15 hp and 2.01 kgfm less than Captur 1.3 turbo. It’s something that even makes sense for the French brand to apply in the Brazilian market to continue justifying Captur’s superior positioning. Finally, another good news is that the Duster 1.3 turbo, debuting in Brazil, could mean the return of a version with 4×4 traction, which is a reality in the Argentine market.

Before the first sightings of the new Duster Oroch emerged, the expectation was that the pickup derived from the eponymous SUV would bring the same visual updates as the new generation of Duster, launched in the country in 2020. But what we already know is that the new Duster Oroch will gain a half-life update based on Duster’s styling update sold in India (which hasn’t changed generations).

In other words, the restyled pickup must have a new front grille that goes down close to the plate region, being filled with horizontal fillets with reliefs. With the sight of the beginning of November, we can say that the update will be very light, so much so that the sides will remain the same, with the exception of the arrival of wheels with a new design, while the rear should remain identical, probably only gaining new graphics (where the camouflage are present).

Good news is that the new 1.3 turbo engine with 170 hp and 27.5 kgfm of torque that debuted in the Captur 2022 should replace the old 2.0 with 148 hp, which since the aspirated engine does not fit the Proconve L7. Thus, the pickup must regain an automatic transmission in the range, but now of the CVT type. It is worth remembering that the new Duster Oroch is the latest update of the pickup, which should gain a new generation at the end of 2024, whose production was confirmed in Argentina by the president of the country’s Renault, Pablo Sibilla.

Brazil will not only experience the restyled Kwid, as Renault has also confirmed the electric version of the subcompact for our market next year. The automaker did not reveal the exact date that the electric Kwid will be released, but confirmed that it will be in “mid-2022”, also promising that the model will be the cheapest electric car on sale in the country. The Brazilian electric Kwid will follow the line of the Dacia Spring and Renault K-ZE, the versions destined for Europe and China of the subcompact, however, Renault claims that the national model will look slightly different from the versions mentioned above.

In addition, the 100% electric Renault Kwid that will be sold in Brazil will have another exclusivity: the engine. The 100% electric thruster will be different from the European and Chinese models, as both come equipped with an electric motor of 45 hp and 12.6 kgfm of torque on the front axle, which adds a 27.4 kWh battery that guarantees autonomy of 230 km with a load – the maximum speed is 125 km/h. With these specifications, one can imagine that the national model will have a more powerful engine and with extended autonomy to meet the needs of our market.

If the electric Kwid fulfills its promise of being the cheapest electric car in Brazil, a title that today belongs to the JAC e-JSI, which costs no less than R$164,900, the Renault subcompact could be priced in the range of R$130,000 to BRL 140,000. Would you consider buying the new electric Kwid?

With the same look for a few years, the Renault Master will gain a wide update in its design, thus following the same design as the version sold in Europe. As published on the Autos Segredos website, some Master units with facelifts are already running in Brazil and will have changes focused on the front, with emphasis on the new horizontal headlamps, an even larger front grille and headlamps with a new internal arrangement. The bad news is that the interior will be the same as the old model, that is, the new Master will not have the cabin design of the European version, with more rectangular air vents and a floating multimedia screen.

Also according to the website, the 2.3 turbodiesel engine will follow the same, with 130 hp at 3,500 rpm and 31.7 kgdm of torque at 1,500 rpm, a set that is behind the current Mercedes Sprinter with a 2.2 turbodiesel engine of 163 hp and 36.4 kgfm or even the Ford Transit, which is equipped with a 2.0 diesel engine of 170 hp and 41.3 kgfm. In order to meet the standards of the Proconve L7, the Renault Master will also receive an Arla tank for gas treatment – ​​the same system used in the Jeep Compass diesel.