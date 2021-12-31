Next Call of Duty has supposedly leaked images that reveal design and gameplay modes

Raju Singh

The next game in the Call of Duty franchise is still unclear and there are no comments or information from the developer, but new images leaked this Thursday, 30, show some details that appear to belong to the next first person shooter from Activision .

The images have been posted on the profile. TheGhostOfHope on Twitter and show possible elements referring to the next game in the Call of Duty franchise, suggesting an interface similar to the previous ones and Campaign, multiplayer and zombie game modes, special version that was also implemented in COD: Black Ops Cold War’.

According to leaker, the content may not be official, but it creates an expectation about the title that will be released in the future by Activision. In the images released by him, we can see that the game will have a set of at least four factions referring to the zombies mode, the team in which the player will participate until the end of the challenges.

On one of the screens you can see the mention of the name ‘Black Ops’, however, the reference is still not clear. Some comments suggest that the images belong to the development process of ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” — released in the second half of 2020 by the developer — but the source denies.

Do you believe the images are actually from the next COD? Tell us, comment!

