Nicki Minaj and Kardashians’ entrepreneur is cruelly murdered by her boyfriend

posted on 12/30/2021 19:17 / updated on 12/30/2021 19:22



(credit: Reproduction/Social Networks)

The 55-year-old businesswoman Angie Kukawski, responsible for managing the careers of big names in Hollywood, like the Kardashian family, and rap stars Nicki Minaj and Kanye West, was found dead last Wednesday (12/29). The body was located inside a vehicle in Simi Valley, California. She had been missing since December 23rd.

According to website information TMZ, the businesswoman’s boyfriend, Jason Barker, is named by the investigation as the author of the crime, which was considered by the police as “sadistic and cruel”. Officials claim that Barker killed his girlfriend at her home in Sherman Oaks district, put the body in the car, and drove to Simi Valley.

Police located the victim after alerting local residents. The knife used in the crime was located last afternoon by police officers. “Jason murdered her with the intention of causing cruel and extreme pain and suffering, with the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and in a sadistic manner,” the department told TMZ.

The Kardashian family lamented what happened in an emotional note. “Angie was really the best. She cared about each of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be sorely missed and we send our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones at this very difficult time.” Singer Nicki Minaj also spoke in stories on Instagram. “You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is broken for your children. Rest in peace”, he lamented.