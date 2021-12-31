Nino falls into Tonico’s clutches and has a tragic death · TV News

The end of Nino (Raffaele Caseccio) in Nos Tempos do Imperador, a telenovela at six on Globo TV, will be tragic. The journalist will have a clash with Tonico (Alexandre Nero), who is sure that his former ally betrayed him. Enraged, the villain will attack him and the two will grapple, until the moment when the deputy will kill the boy.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Friday (31) , the crook will catch the employee of his newspaper in the carriage of Prince Augusto (Gil Coelho). Totally suspicious, the politician will demand satisfaction.

“Look at my dilemma: the man I trusted, first marries the empress’s lady, then chats with the emperor’s son-in-law, all my enemies. I want to know what you’re up to behind my back!” -character.

Nino will try to change the conversation, but Tonico will see two tickets to Italy on the table and will grab the journalist by the shirt. “Why are you running away? Did you give me away?”

Afterwards, they will have a confrontation and will exchange shoves and blows, until the moment when Tonico knocks his former colleague to the ground. Nino will hit his head and die. “Oxe! Get up, you bastard! Nino? He’s dead!”, the assassin will say.

In the plot, Nino has prepared a book in which he recounts Tonico’s crimes and leaves him with his editor. His plan was to leave with his beloved, Celestina (Bel Kutner), for Italy.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The plot is fully recorded and will end on February 4th to make way for the series Além da Ilusão, starring Larissa Manoela.

