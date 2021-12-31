Nubank offers R$ 10 discount on Shopee

Nubank is offering special discounts on one of the biggest online commerce platforms today, Shopee. The partnership between the institutions releases coupons at famous brand stores like Centauro, Nike, Netshoes, among others.

Undoubtedly, one of the offers that has most pleased the clientele is the R$ 10 discount using the Nubank credit card. The discount is valid for the first 100,000 who redeem the coupon in the bank’s application. Find out how to use it below.

How to redeem the R$ 10 OFF coupon on the Nubank app and use it on the Shopee

We have separated a step by step for you to redeem your coupon and take advantage of the promotion. Check out.

First, open the Nubank app; Then select the “Shopping” tab; Click on the Shopee icon; Click on “Continue to store”.

You will then be redirected to the Shopee app. To redeem your coupon, click on “Eu Quero”. After that, choose the items you want to buy and at the end of the order, choose the Nubank coupon. Keeping in mind that Shopee also offers free shipping coupons and cumulative discounts.

Finally, in addition to discounts at Shopee, the Nubank mall also offers discounts at Extra, Xiaomi, AliExpress, Ponto, Magazine Luiza, Dafiti and Casas Bahia.

Image: Lais Monteiro / Shutterstock.com