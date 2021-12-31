NY makes final preparations for New Year’s Eve party at Times Square | National Newspaper

New York City entered the final stretch of preparation for one of the most famous New Year’s parties in the world.

The turn from 2020 to 2021, in Times Square, had a show, but almost no one could go.

This time, the public will be able to participate, but instead of almost 60 thousand spectators, as was the case until 2019, the city hall only allowed 15 thousand people to enter. New York has shrunk the party because of the omicron variant.

On Wednesday (29), the city registered more than 32 thousand new cases. Nationwide, it was nearly half a million.

That’s why, only vaccinated people can enter, and the mask will be mandatory.

But there’s one thing that hasn’t changed for more than 100 years: New Year’s Eve in Times Square is marked by ball drop. There have already been eight models. The first, made in 1907, was made of wood and iron. The current one is much more modern, it has more than 32 thousand Led lamps.

The JN team was following the test. There are a lot of people involved – all to ensure that the turnaround is a magical moment and that it reflects on the coming year.

Jeffrey Straus is the owner of the party. he remembered that Fall of the Ball is Broadway’s oldest show and said he can’t guarantee 2022 will be any better, but he has promised the sky will be filled with thousands of confetti and wishes for a better year..

Backstage at the party, the balloons that traditionally color Times Square are inflated days before the turn.

A family is always voluntary. Reporter Carolina Cimenti asked: “Is next year going to be better?”.